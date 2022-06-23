 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools violated state law on race, gender, history, State Education Department says

  • Updated
  • 0

Epic Charter Schools co-founders, former CFO arrested on racketeering charges

A professional development session provided by Tulsa Public Schools was in violation of a state law meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history, an attorney with the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Thursday.

The last action item in a nearly five-hour State Board of Education meeting, general counsel Brad Clark said the Tulsa district would be receiving formal notification that it violated House Bill 1775 after reviewing a complaint received in March about a staff training session on implicit bias provided by a third-party vendor.

Adopted in 2021, HB 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another. It also prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or otherwise.

The text of the measure does not include the phrase “critical race theory.” However, many have construed its provisions as a ban on the concept, which argues that many key pillars of American society, including the judicial system and economy, have been shaped in ways to benefit whites at the expense of minorities.

To date, the State Department of Education has received three complaints of potential violations of HB 1775. However, TPS is the first district to be found in violation of the law.

“In our minds, it was a close call, but we believe the spirit of that training or the design of it was contradictory to the law,” Clark said, noting that TPS officials cooperated with his office’s investigation into the complaint.

When reached Thursday afternoon, district spokeswoman Emma Garrett-Nelson said the session in question was held to meet a state requirement that school districts offer annual training on race and ethnic education.

The session’s material was created by Vector Solutions, a Florida-based company that offers professional development courses across eight topics for educators in both the United States and Canada, including on topics such as school security, abuse prevention, and diversity and inclusion.

Garrett-Nelson said that until the district receives the formal notice from the state Department of Education, TPS officials do not know what specific aspects of the training session were found to be in violation of the law.

Under the administrative rules approved by the State Board of Education, the violation means that when the district’s accreditation comes up for review in July, its status must be downgraded to “accreditation with deficiency.”

The second of five accreditation categories available to Oklahoma public education, “accreditation with deficiency” is when a district or school does not meet at least one state standard, but doing so does not detract from its overall educational quality.

Video: Tulsa Public Schools to be notified of HB 1775 violation.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

