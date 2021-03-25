Watch Now: Tulsa police use games to build community with north Tulsa youths at Project eNGAGE

The Tulsa Police Department hopes video games can help build community relationships with young people across Tulsa.
In partnership with the FC Tulsa professional soccer team, the department on Thursday kicked off Project eNGAGE, a community engagement initiative connecting local law enforcement with underresourced youths through video games at the Tulsa Dream Center in north Tulsa.
“The Tulsa Police Department is proud to join forces with FC Tulsa for Project eNGAGE,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a statement before the kickoff.
“The TPD Community Engagement Unit is always looking for ways to foster positive interactions between officers and the youth of Tulsa, and this new program will help provide a fun and safe environment to help build those relationships,” Franklin said at the event.
Officers hope the kickoff can be the start to projects across the city to build relationships with Tulsa's youth. When people can interact with police in a setting like playing video games, it can humanize them and create lasting friendships, they said.
"We may carry a badge and gun, but we're human," Franklin said. "We are trying to instill community and tear down that wall of fear that comes when someone comes in contact with law enforcement."
Franklin said he hopes this project can help build trust and help Tulsa youths become successful.
The best way to do that, he said, is in an environment such as the Tulsa Dream Center instead of out on the street.
The Dream Center, 200 W. 46th Street North, is a faith-based community center that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty in north Tulsa.
By mentoring kids and building relationships, Franklin said officers can help people turn in a better direction before they go down a bad path.
Groups across Tulsa helped the project get off the ground, as local Walmart stores donated 10 TVs; the Tulsa Hills GameStop store donated 10 PS4 video gaming systems; FC Tulsa’s official supporters group, 83 United, purchased copies of FIFA, Rocket League and Madden video games; and each donated $500 to go toward the initiative.
The Bank of Oklahoma donated $100,000 to the Tulsa Dream Center.
“It has been so heartwarming to see all corners of our city stepping up to help us get Project eNGAGE off the ground,” said FC Tulsa President James Cannon.
“We pride ourselves on being more than just a sports team, but instead an organization that builds a better Tulsa community every day. This opportunity to help bridge the divide between our local police force and the underresourced youth in our city is another chance for FC Tulsa to live up to that calling.”
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who attended the Project eNGAGE kickoff, said the community involvement and support exemplifies the Oklahoma standard to do better and be better to help neighbors.
Pinnell also said it is a perfect time for Tulsa's law enforcement officers to start a project like this.
"In the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, it couldn't be a better year to launch this type of effort," he said.
Pinnell said it is important for law enforcement officers and agencies to know what they are doing right and wrong and how they can change in a productive way.
The next Project eNGAGE event will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the Tulsa Hope Academy. Franklin will be the guest speaker.
A third event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at The Common Good’s Northwest Tulsa Hub. It will feature 36 Degrees North CEO Devon Laney as the guest speaker.
Details can be found at FCTulsa.com/project-engage.