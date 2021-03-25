Watch Now: Tulsa police use games to build community with north Tulsa youths at Project eNGAGE

Franklin said he hopes this project can help build trust and help Tulsa youths become successful.

The best way to do that, he said, is in an environment such as the Tulsa Dream Center instead of out on the street.

The Dream Center, 200 W. 46th Street North, is a faith-based community center that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty in north Tulsa.

By mentoring kids and building relationships, Franklin said officers can help people turn in a better direction before they go down a bad path.

Groups across Tulsa helped the project get off the ground, as local Walmart stores donated 10 TVs; the Tulsa Hills GameStop store donated 10 PS4 video gaming systems; FC Tulsa’s official supporters group, 83 United, purchased copies of FIFA, Rocket League and Madden video games; and each donated $500 to go toward the initiative.

The Bank of Oklahoma donated $100,000 to the Tulsa Dream Center.

“It has been so heartwarming to see all corners of our city stepping up to help us get Project eNGAGE off the ground,” said FC Tulsa President James Cannon.