Watch Now: Tulsa police officers shot in line of duty receive Oklahoma Purple Heart

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Purple Heart on Tuesday was awarded to Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and the late Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.
The honor is awarded by the governor to public safety members who suffer life-threatening injuries or death while performing their duties.
Johnson died June 30 after he and Zarkeshan were shot during a June 29 traffic stop in east Tulsa.
Johnson’s widow, Kristi, accepted the honor on behalf of her late husband.
“Our family appreciates Craig being honored and we are humbled by the ongoing show of support,” Kristi Johnson said in a statement.
Zarkeshan accepted the honor in person.
“I am honored and speechless,” Zarkeshan said. “I just don’t really know what to say. I am speechless.”
He said his recovery is going well.
Gov. Kevin Stitt thanked the recipients for laying their lives on the line for their fellow Oklahomans.
He said he recognized that receiving the award can’t begin to fill the void in the hearts of Johnson’s survivors.
“But my hope is this award will yet be another sign of the eternal gratitude the people of our state have for your ultimate sacrifice,” Stitt said. “He will never be forgotten.
“My prayer is that the Lord continues to comfort you and that he continues to use the legacy of Sgt. Johnson and each of our recipients to inspire generations of Oklahomans far into the future.”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin were in attendance.
Oklahoma National Guard Maj. Carl Beyer said Johnson distinguished himself by making the ultimate sacrifice while serving the city of Tulsa, the state and country.
Zarkeshan stood out by having an unusually high character in the performance of duty, Beyer said.
Tulsa Police Officer Zachary Barby also received the Oklahoma Purple Heart after he was injured while attempting to apprehend a murder and kidnapping suspect who was shot and killed.
Oklahoma National Guard Sgt. Pedro Gonzales III received the Oklahoma Medal of Honor. Gonzales suffered stab wounds when he stepped between an elderly neighbor and a man attacking her with a knife.
The awards are the first state-level honors for heroism given through the Oklahoma State Awards Program. Recipients were determined by a nine-member committee of state public safety officials and chaired by Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.