Watch Now: Tulsa Police, Fire departments report more than 100 employees in quarantine
Coronavirus

Watch Now: Tulsa Police, Fire departments report more than 100 employees in quarantine

More than 100 Tulsa police officers and firefighters were in quarantine Tuesday. 

The Police Department has 75 officers in quarantine, and though the number pales in comparison to the nearly 800 on staff, covering shifts still "hurts," said spokesman Officer Danny Bean. 

"It takes officers out of the field," Bean said. "We don't want it to be any more than we have now. We want to be at capacity to be able to serve the citizens as we're supposed to." 

Bean said the Police Department has been under emergency orders since March, but what those orders entail varies based on the rapidly evolving viral spread. During the city's early COVID-19 peaks, that meant limiting proactive policing and the calls to which officers respond in person. 

The number of employees quarantined isn't the highest it's been so far during the pandemic, Bean said, but department leaders are monitoring the trends in the city and will make adjustments accordingly. 

The Tulsa Fire Department reported 64 firefighters in quarantine Tuesday out of the more than 740 on staff. 

The department deployed a tactic similar to the Police Department's practice earlier in the pandemic in limiting responses to calls that are truly emergencies in nature, and in effect, limiting exposure. 

More than 25,024 Tulsa County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since officials began monitoring the pandemic in March, and about 3,000 cases remain active. Two-hundred and twenty-eight county residents have died from the disease. 

Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about mask mandates.

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Concerned about COVID-19?

