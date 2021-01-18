Watch Now: Tulsa Police Department hosts impromptu vaccine clinic for about 160 public safety personnel

“I was kind of leery about it at first, but then as more and more I came to work and I saw my fellow firefighters getting it, I decided I better go ahead and do it,” Anderson said.

The state is on Phases 1 and 2 of its distribution strategy, which includes first responders and those who are ages 65 and older.

Victoria Phillips was one of two nurses from OSU Med who was administering the shots Monday. She said the most questions she fielded from people about to receive the shot was what symptoms were most common, if any.

Phillips said she got her immunization on Friday and could relay her personal experience of some arm soreness.

“I worked Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the soreness is gone now,” she said.

Ohnesorge described the TPD clinic as impromptu but hopefully something the agency can do on a semi-regular basis, dependent upon how the state’s federally-supplied vaccine allotment trickles down each week to various distribution points.

Field officers, dispatchers and other essential personnel have signed up, he said.

“It’s been a real game-changer for us,” Ohnesorge said.