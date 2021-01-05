Watch Now: Tulsa paramedic lost to COVID-19 remembered as 'calm, collected and calculated' leader during procession

In a career where burnout is relatively common, Debbie Rusher powered through with passion.

A Tulsa paramedic of almost 22 years, Rusher was laid to rest during a private funeral service in Okmulgee on Tuesday, but not before a procession of work colleagues and supporters honored her.

The 56-year-old died last week after battling COVID-19 in a Tulsa hospital for more than a month. She didn't have a chance to get the vaccine she would have been top of list for, which made its way to Oklahoma in mid-December.

Rusher joined EMSA in 1999, and her now-legacy is serving to re-invigorate other medics wearied as the pandemic rages on, agency spokesman Adam Paluka said.

"It's a job that takes a special sort of person," Paluka said, listing endless patience and love for the work for starters. "You have to truly have a servant's heart, and I think Debbie really checked all those boxes."

Colleagues remembered the veteran Rusher as someone who taught by example without realizing it.