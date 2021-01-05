Watch Now: Tulsa paramedic lost to COVID-19 remembered as 'calm, collected and calculated' leader during procession

In a career where burnout is relatively common, Debbie Rusher powered through with passion.
A Tulsa paramedic of almost 22 years, Rusher was laid to rest during a private funeral service in Okmulgee on Tuesday, but not before a procession of work colleagues and supporters honored her.
The 56-year-old died last week after battling COVID-19 in a Tulsa hospital for more than a month. She didn't have a chance to get the vaccine she would have been top of list for, which made its way to Oklahoma in mid-December.
Rusher joined EMSA in 1999, and her now-legacy is serving to re-invigorate other medics wearied as the pandemic rages on, agency spokesman Adam Paluka said.
"It's a job that takes a special sort of person," Paluka said, listing endless patience and love for the work for starters. "You have to truly have a servant's heart, and I think Debbie really checked all those boxes."
Colleagues remembered the veteran Rusher as someone who taught by example without realizing it.
They described her as professional, caring and respected, for she gave respect to everyone. She was "calm, collected and calculated in the storm," and she served with the knowledge that only those who have worked the Tulsa streets for two decades can attain.
It's difficult to lose any employee, Paluka said, but especially one with such expertise and a "wealth of knowledge."
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper led the procession, followed by numerous emergency medical apparatus from agencies including Creek County EMS, Muskogee County EMS and the Tulsa Fire Department.
Fellow medics and community members stood watch outside EMSA’s Tulsa Corporate Headquarters.
It was "very important" for Rusher's colleagues to see the support at the procession, Paluka said, for it was "just as much for the medics who are still working in the system as it was for Debbie.
"She truly loved her EMSA family and she loved her co-workers."