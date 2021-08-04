Watch Now: Tulsa opens 'eviction hub' to help tenants prepare for court

While the White House announced a new moratorium on evictions Tuesday, Tulsa opened a social services hub to help tenants know how to respond to an eviction notice, testing a concept that some officials had been urging the city to try long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning for the hub began as the city braced for a potential wave of new eviction cases as the previous federal moratorium expired. The new moratorium won’t necessarily prevent that wave, but will only give the city more time to prepare for it, officials said.

And with or without a federal moratorium, Tulsa officials hope the hub will become a permanent part of the city’s effort to reduce an eviction rate that was among the highest in the country even before the pandemic.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for years,” said Eric Hallett, an attorney for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, which gives free legal assistance to tenants. “Other major cities have been doing it for a long time.”

The hub, set up at the Iron Gate ministry across the street from the courthouse where evictions are heard, offers a one-stop shop for tenants to connect with several agencies, including Legal Aid, the Landlord Tenant Resource Center and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which can provide funds to pay overdue rent.