Watch Now: Tulsa opens 'eviction hub' to help tenants prepare for court

While the White House announced a new moratorium on evictions Tuesday, Tulsa opened a social services hub to help tenants know how to respond to an eviction notice, testing a concept that some officials had been urging the city to try long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Planning for the hub began as the city braced for a potential wave of new eviction cases as the previous federal moratorium expired. The new moratorium won’t necessarily prevent that wave, but will only give the city more time to prepare for it, officials said.
And with or without a federal moratorium, Tulsa officials hope the hub will become a permanent part of the city’s effort to reduce an eviction rate that was among the highest in the country even before the pandemic.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for years,” said Eric Hallett, an attorney for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, which gives free legal assistance to tenants. “Other major cities have been doing it for a long time.”
The hub, set up at the Iron Gate ministry across the street from the courthouse where evictions are heard, offers a one-stop shop for tenants to connect with several agencies, including Legal Aid, the Landlord Tenant Resource Center and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which can provide funds to pay overdue rent.
Tenants can visit the hub before crossing the street to attend an eviction hearing, said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which administers the federally funded ERAP.
“We’re extremely grateful that the court is letting us be here,” Jaynes said. “And because we are here, hopefully we’ll be able to help a lot of people.”
It’s not clear whether the hub will remain open during the new federal moratorium, which is set to last 60 days. The Biden White House explained that the new moratorium was meant to give state and local officials more time to distribute nearly $47 billion in federal stimulus money that has been designated for rental assistance programs.
Tulsa’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, has already handed out more than $7.2 million to help tenants pay overdue rent and utility bills.
More than 300 people have applied for ERAP in just three days since the previous moratorium ended, about twice as many applications as normal.
With the new moratorium announced late in the afternoon and few details available, local officials declined to comment on how it might affect Tulsa.
The administration had resisted extending the eviction moratorium because the U.S. Supreme Court seems likely to declare it unconstitutional. The court allowed the previous eviction ban to remain in place through the end of July by a 5-4 vote, but one justice in the majority, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that Congress would have to act to extend it further.
The Trump administration first imposed an eviction moratorium last summer, saying it was necessary to avoid a huge wave of evictions as millions of Americans lost their jobs during the COVID-19 shutdowns.