Watch Now: Tulsa mayor asked about Holocaust comparisons to COVID-19 vaccines
Watch Now: Tulsa mayor asked about Holocaust comparisons to COVID-19 vaccines

  Updated
073121-tul-nws-gopvaccines-p1

This combined image shows the text and image of a post on the the Oklahoma Republican Party’s Facebook page about vaccination mandates.

Aug. 19, 2021 video. In July, the Oklahoma Republican Party facebook page used the yellow Star of David in a post to rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

During Thursday's press conference, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum was asked about recent comparisons of the Holocaust to COVID-19 vaccinations and mask mandates.

On July 30, the head of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa said the Oklahoma Republican Party’s use of the yellow Star of David on social media to rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination is “horribly upsetting.”

