Watch Now: Tulsa Humane Society offers no-fee adoptions for Clear the Shelters event

The Humane Society of Tulsa is waiving adoption fees through Sunday during the national Clear the Shelters initiative.
The shelter, at 6232 E. 60th St., has about 30 dogs and a handful of cats available for adoption, with some adopters able to come into the shelter and walk out with a new furry friend on the same day.
"We really want people to come in and spend time with them," Director Rachel Ward said Friday. "You can fill out an application here, and our adoption counselors will review your application with you, will make sure it's a great fit."
In the annual August pet adoption drive, NBC Universal Local teams up with hundreds of shelters across the country to help find loving homes for animals in need.
Any donation from the Humane Society of Tulsa's list on Facebook gets a raffle entry for a $200 gift basket from Hollywood Feed. Adopters can pose with their new pet for "Gotcha Day" photos through Balloon Therapy Tulsa, Ward said.
"If you're even the slightest bit interested in adding a pet to your family, come on down and spend some time with the animals that we have here," Ward said. "It's a lot different than just scrolling and seeing a photo of them on Facebook. You really just got to get down here and see it for yourself."
Ward said the shelter can always use donations and volunteers to help during special adoption events and the days following.
"It takes a lot of manpower and a lot of supplies to run any rescue shelter," Ward said. "Volunteers that are willing to get a little dirty — it's not all glamorous — we'd love to have them here."
Other area organizations that are participating in Clear the Shelters include Tulsa Animal Welfare, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, Broken Arrow Animal Shelter, Animal Aid of Tulsa and Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 45 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Theo
Meet Theo! This boy needs to come with a sign reading "Warning…I have and know how to use my big ol' puppy dog eyes!” And he does! Theo has the best personality too! He really doesn’t know a stranger and takes it upon himself to be the greeter. He is currently in our STAR Prison Dog Training Program and is doing exceptionally well! Theo is approximately 8 months old and we think he is a shepherd/black mouth cur mix. He absolutely loves everyone and gets along well with other dogs. Cats are too fun to chase so probably not a good idea. Theo is house and crate trained.
Theo is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Jenny
My name is Jenny. When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. I just need a little space when I first meet you to get my bearings.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Jenny.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Ruth
Beautiful Ruth is not only gorgeous but so smart! She is currently in our STAR Prison Dog Training Program learning all her basic commands and staying at the head of the class! A happy girl, Ruth wants to please and loves being told how pretty she is. Just look at her, stunning! A total package, Ruth has the looks and smarts! She is 18 months old and shows up as a possible Beagle/Transylvania hound mix! How is that for unique? Ruth is house/crate trained, well socialized and ready for her forever family! She graduates from the STAR program on Sept. 14th.
Ruth is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Josephine
Josephine is a blue tabby female that weighs almost 20 lbs. Her estimated birthdate is May 1, 2020. She was turned over to StreetCats because the man caring for her has medical issues and could no longer keep her. She loves to be petted and will roll around to make sure she gets scratched all over. She will also probably be a snuggler once she has her own home. She is obviously overweight and we have her on ¼ cup a.m. and p.m. of metabolic dry food to help her lose weight for her health and to allow her to keep herself clean. She has lived with other cats and dogs, but she needs to be the only pet in a new home so she has only her food to eat. She had a dental cleaning at Feline Specialties before coming into StreetCats.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. She has a PetEstablished microchip implanted and the new owner will need to call and get her registered in their name at no charge. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website
isstreetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Grog
I'm Grog! I'm 3 years old and a naturally playful, curious, and trusting canine. Take me for a big walk every day; give me something to do. I get along really well with female dogs, but I'm not a fan of male dogs. I am neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, heart worm tested, and current on parasite prevention. I am so excited to find a forever home!
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Grog.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Mel
Mel is a small brown and white tabby male with medium length hair and his estimated birthdate is Aug 13, 2018. His previous home was not a stable environment and he was fostered a couple of times by someone who gave him lots of love, but she could not keep him. He’s laid back in StreetCats and he’s ready for a wonderful new home. He has never been around other cats and dogs, but when a new cat shared a space with him, there was no hissing or interaction. He loves to be petted and he might like a quieter home with someone who will play with him and give him lots of love.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. She has a PetEstablished microchip implanted and the new owner will need to call and get her registered in their name at no charge. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website
isstreetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Sunny
Sunny had a rough start at life, but we think he has much potential! He has done well with other dogs and was an all-around joy for the finders to keep while they looked for his family. He is looking for a new home to call his own forever! His fosters report that he is both potty and crate trained. Sunny is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date on his parasite prevention medications.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Sunny.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Mavis
Mavis was raising a litter of kittens in a field when some very nice people found them and took them to their home. While there, Mavis learned how to be an indoor cat. She is still a little shy about meeting new people, but she loves attention and affection. Mavis has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention medications. She is currently in a foster home, so if you would like to meet her, email
adoptions@tulsaspca.org.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Mavis.
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Tortoise
Introducing Tortoise! Tortoise is a year old and weighs 38 lbs. Tortoise is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and current on her parasite prevention medications. She was found as a stray and after nobody claimed her, we started looking for her a new home. As Tortoise is in foster care, you will need to schedule an appointment to meet her by emailing
adoptions@tulsaspca.org.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Tortoise.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Toni
Toni is a brown tabby female with an estimated birthdate of Jan. 25, 2021 and she weighs abut 8.8 lbs. She and her sister Ronni were originally rescued from a place where conditions were not good. Toni and Ronni do not need to be adopted together because they sometimes do not like each other. Toni was recently in a foster home and the foster mom said she is laid back, affectionate, loves playing with toys, and enjoys looking out windows, especially from a cat tree.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. Our website is
streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo provided by StreetCats
Joker
Sweet Joker is looking for a family to love him. He and his “brother”, Beethoven, were surrendered to us when the family moved. He is 4 years old, house/crate trained and has a very sweet and playful personality. Joker looks like a mix of Manchester Terrier and possibly Rottweiler. We would love for them to stay together but they would be fine apart also.
Joker is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Ronni
Ronni is a blue tabby female with an estimated birthdate of Jan. 25, 2021 and she weighs about 8.8 lbs. She and her sister Toni were originally rescued from a place where conditions were not good. Ronni and Toni do not need to be adopted together because they sometimes do not like each other. Ronni was recently in a foster home and the foster mom said she is outgoing, seeks attention and affection (petting), loves playing with toys, and enjoys looking out windows, especially from a cat tree.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. Our website is
streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo provided by StreetCats
Zoey
Zoey's a big girl with a big personality to match! She has experience with children and has done well with other dogs. She used a doggy door in her last home and never had accidents. She's quite the chunk, so this girl obviously loves to snack and should be easy to train with such food motivation! She would benefit from a family willing to take her on walks to help her lose some weight and just enjoy exploring the world with her hound dog nose.
Zoey is spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested, microchipped, and current on parasite prevention. Zoey has Addison's Disease, which is managed well with daily and monthly medication.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Zoey.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Mack
Mr. Mack is 6 years old and charming fellow. He is a happy cat looking for his forever home. Mack will be neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date on his parasite prevention medications. Come out to visit Mack. He would love to meet you.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Mack.
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Toodles
Looking for a dog that is so happy to see you that she barks when you wake up in the morning just because she's so happy? And when you walk in the door? Who wouldn't want that! Toodles is a boxer mix that is approximately one year old. She was found in an abandoned house, with no food or water which fortunately has left no residual effects. She is a truly happy pup, very sweet and energetic. She loves to play with stuffed toys and balls. Toodles gets along well with dogs and cats! She will sometimes chase a cat trying to play but she has been great with the fosters cat. Toodles currently uses the doggy door at her foster's home and when she isn't playing with her toys, you will probably find her watching tv!
Toodles is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Boo
Boo is guessed to be around 7 months old. He loves to play and spring toys are his favorite. He's a fast house panther that is learning to navigate the cat tower with ease. He gets along well with other cats but can be a rough tumbler and some kitties may be annoyed. Please read his full profile on our website.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. His adoption fee is $75. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Sam
Meet Sam aka Sambo (his nickname from his fosters!) He is a current graduate of the CARE STAR Inmate Training Program where he passed with flying color! Sam is 2 years old and a German Shepherd/Foxhound mix in our best guess. He is an active player and loves to go anywhere you want to go! Sam is very outgoing, gets along with all people including the kiddos and 99% of the dog population. We are ok with that because that's a higher percentage of people liking other people, right? 😊 He is very smart and very eager to please. If you are looking for a new family member that really likes to go and do fun new things, Sam is your pup! Just no cats because he doesn't really understand why they don't like to play like dogs.
Sam is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Smudge
Smudge (given this name in March) was rescued from the area around the home where Gratti was living. She was brought into the home around March 2022 by someone who was finding homes for the cats left behind when the homeowner died in December 2021. Smudge is trying to adapt to being in StreetCats and she snuggles with Gratti who has bonded with her. She is still adjusting to being around people but loved other cats (lived with a number of them when she came inside), but she does need some adjustment time and will probably do best one on one with someone she can trust. She loves Greenie treats but tends to protect herself from humans by hissing.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo provided by Streetcats
Ranger
Say hey to Ranger, our 90 lb shepherd mix that thinks he’s a 10 lb Chihuahua! He is only 10 months old and we believe he will still could get a little bigger yet. His favorite thing to do is when someone is sitting on the floor, he thinks it’s an invite to back up and sit in their lap! He’s a happy, sweet boy who likes everyone- adults, kids, dogs and even kitties! Ranger is house-trained and loves to go on walks or runs. He plays hard and snoozes hard! He would make a wonderful new furbaby for a family with kids or being a bestie for a single person or couple. He’s a good all-around pup!
Ranger is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Gaston
Gaston is around 2-3 years old. He was found in rural Creek County with a wound on his leg. It was severe and required amputation. He’s now happy, healthy, and ready for his forever home! He will need slow introductions when meeting new cats and dogs. Gaston is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is currently in a foster home and his adoption fee is $75.
Please visit our website to fill out an adoption application at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org
Photo provided by Sapulpa Furry Friends
Annie
My name is Annie. I don't remember much about my life before CARE Rescue other than my throat hurt from being on a chain. I hope I don't ever have to wear that thing again. I've been really happy at my fosters house and they said I'm one of the best dogs they have ever had! I like playing with the other dogs and I've learned I don't have to be afraid of people anymore. My foster mom said she is surprised that I keep such a clean crate but I don't like being messy. I also don't make alot of noise like some of the other dogs. I'm hoping my forever family is reading this right now!
Annie is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Gibbs
Gibbs is around 3.5 years old. He loves attention, affection and being close to his people. He likes getting massages, suckling on blankets and making biscuits. He’s also very smart and sometimes can open doors! He’s been in a foster home with several dogs and other cats and is good with all of them.
Gibbs is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends and is currently in a foster home. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Brownie
Brownie is a chihuahua mix, 6 months old, active and smart! He loves to play with all sizes of dogs and all sizes of kids! Brownie is a good all-around pup from playing in the backyard to laying next to you on the couch. And look at those ears! He is a doll! If you are looking for a small dog, look no further than Brownie
Brownie is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Gratti
Gratti, is a brown tabby, who came into StreetCats another kitty who has been adopted. Her estimated birthdate is Feb. 9, 2019 and her previous owner died unexpectedly in December 2021. In StreetCats, she bonded with Smudge who also lived in the same house, but for just a short period of time. Both Gratti and Smudge will take some time to adjust to being loving cats to people because they love other cats more. They have never been around dogs and would not be good around children. In her prior home Gratti loved to chase around and be chased, she loved to cuddle and she will groom and pussyfoot Smudge.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo provided by Streetcats
Chadwick
Hi everyone! They call me Chadwick which seems a little too grown up for me but I answer to it! About two months ago, I was lucky enough to get into a rescue because I was hungry and lost and I was only a teenager at 6 months old. Since then, even more awesome things have happened to me. I got to go to this big place called Dick Conner Correctional Center where I have two people who are teaching me some cool commands like sit, stay, wait, come and even more! They say I have a test in about a month to show how much I have learned and once I do that, I'm hoping to have a new family to live with forever! Some things to know about me are: I LOVE people. I mean I really LOVE people! I like other dogs a lot too. There are some kitties around here, but I haven't gotten too close to them. And I really want to do things right. I like to play - but who doesn't? If you think I might fit into your home, I would really like to try! The rescue people said you can find something called an application on their website
carerescueok.org. I know my people are out there! See you soon!!
Chadwick is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Beethoven
Looking for a pup that wants to make you HIS whole world? This is your pup! Beethoven is a 4-year-old mix that we are still trying to figure out his breeds! His coloring and head is somewhat of a Pointer but he is a stocky boy with the most beautiful and expressive eyes! He is great with other dogs and his favorite thing is his ball! If his person is willing to play ball with him, he will love you forever! Give this boy a chance, you won't regret it!
Beethoven is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Biz
Meet Biz! He is an 8- month-old Australian Shepherd mix with the cute nubby tail of the Aussie that wiggles ALL the time! Biz is a happy, energetic pup that is currently going through our STAR Inmate Training Program where he is learning all kinds of commands and good behaviors! He will be available in approximately 6 weeks, so get your application in early to meet this cutie once he graduates! Biz gets along with other dogs really well and loves people so don't miss out!
Biz is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Dallin
Hey everyone, my name is Dallin. I'm blind, but since I've been blind my whole life (that's what I heard the vet say), I really don't know any different. But it was hard being lost. Somewhere a man or men weren't nice to me because I get really stressed around men. I'm trying to learn not to be. Other dogs can scare me depending on the dog because I don't know what they are going to do and I can't read their body language. It's kind of tough in the dog world. Somehow, I ended up at the shelter and nobody came to claim me. I don't understand why and everything was so loud and different. Then these people from CARE Rescue came and got me so now I'm at this nice lady's house. I must admit I do like the softer voices of women. They don't scare me. In fact, the lady who is taking care of me and teaching me things got really sick and I was super worried. I could tell something wasn't right and I stayed right with her giving her loves until she felt better! I forget to tell you why they named me Dallin. Dallin is the name of an Irish saint who was blind so they thought that would be good for me too! If you think I might fit into your home, my trainer lady will help so I can be with a forever family. Thanks for reading my story!
Dallin is believed to be approximately 3 years old, fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Ghost
My name is Ghost! I am 2 years old, and I was found by a good Samaritan who saw me dumped from a car in Broken Arrow. Now, I am looking for a family who will love me and who will never hurt me. I will be neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and current on my parasite prevention medications before being adopted. Please come meet me at the shelter!
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Ghost.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Penny
Penelope aka Penny was on her own trying to protect her seven tiny babies. The weather was not good for outside animals when we had all that relentless rain in the spring, but she and the babies survived (one puppy almost didn't but thank goodness for good vets and caring fosters!) Fortunately, we were able to get her off the streets, and after taking care of her and her babies, she is now ready to find a forever home! We consider her a "pocket pit" because she is so little herself! She is only about 30 lbs and can hardly contain her excitement when she sees you! And she has the prettiest roan (reddish) color coat in the sun! You can't tell from the picture, but she is beautiful!! She does deal with a little separation anxiety when she is left completely alone, which after her experience is understandable! But when she has another dog for companionship when her people aren't there, she is in doggie heaven! She does well on a leash, loves other dogs and kids, is crate and house trained. She is just a great little dog for someone wanting a sweet smaller dog!
Penny is believed to be one-year-old and is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Reba
Reba is our beautiful, independent girl who just graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program where she passed in the top of the class! Reba is a quick learner and very eager to please which is why she did so well in the training classes. She loves doing tricks for treats too! She was born 7/1/21 and our DNA app guesstimate is that she is a foxhound mix. But even with on-the-go personality, she really loves her snuggles. She says "bring on the blanket and Netflix and I'm there!" She would do best with an active family, maybe someone who likes to run or hike! Unfortunately, she is a bit much for most kitties so we advise against a cat in the household.
Reba is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Miley
Meet "Smiley" Miley who ALWAYS has the biggest smile for everyone who walks in the door! She appreciates having a cool place, soft bed and regular food after being abandoned in the country. When found, she was covered with ticks and fleas and obviously had not been fed in a while. She also has heartworms which she is being treated for. She has had a rough beginning, but you would never know it by her excitement at company! She is not a big dog - weighs in at about 45 lbs with shorter legs which are as cute as can be! Miley loves other dogs and especially the little people (kids)! She gets super excited to see them! "Smiley" Miley would make a wonderful new ‘furbaby’ for any family. She just wants to love and be loved!
Miley is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Fenway
Say Hey to Fenway! Fenway is a very playful and rambunctious pup (born March 13, 2022)! He absolutely LOVES other dogs (big and small) and the kiddos! He plays hard and sleeps hard! Fenway is working on potty pad/outside potty training and doing well. He even has a ginormous pig at his foster's home that he likes to hang with! Talk about an all-around pup! Fenway is believed to be a collie mix - a collie mama and an unknown dad.
As per CARE Rescue’s adoption contract, Fenway will be fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped as his age permits. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Willow
Hi, my name is Willow and I was lost and scared all by myself. But now I’m safe and learning how to not be scared anymore. My foster Mom says I am a super smart girl. I know how to sit and "go potty". I like to play ball and I love car rides, walks and lots of chew toys. I'm still young and so I will need additional training to be the bestest girl ever. I sleep in a crate at night cause I have other foster sisters and they sleep in their crates too. But I think I would be just fine sleeping with or by one of my own people! And I would really love a family of my own. Since I am a stronger puppy, it would be best not to have small children as I might accidently knock them down. But I would love an older child to play ball with and go on walks. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Love, Willow
Willow is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Sophee
Sophee is a sweet girl with a wonderful personality! As a puppy, she thinks everyone should love her as much as she loves meeting them. Her estimated birthdate is Feb. 4, 22 and we think she will be a medium to large size pup when full grown (but that's a guesstimate)! Sophee is a world class snuggler too! Our phone app told us that she is a mix of Jack Russell Terrier, Parson Russell Terrier and American Pitbull Terrier which are all intelligent breeds (all guesstimates too). But whatever her heritage is, what we know is that she is an amazing pup and we think would make a wonderful new family member!
Sophee will be fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped as part of her adoption as she meets the different age requirements. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Kali
This is Kali (formerly Kerbea). She is a 7-month-old Heeler mix who is somewhat timid until she knows you which doesn't take long! Once she decides you are her friend, she becomes your little shadow! She does love playing with other dogs too. She is incredibly smart, crate trained and housetrained herself almost immediately. Kali is so eager to please and is very treat motivated! You can't go wrong with this sweet girl!
Kali is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Dac
Dac is named after the sound he makes like a Pterodactyl! He is a 10-month-old mix (we aren’t sure what!) and has loads of personality as you can see from his picture! Dac wants nothing more than to be with his person and loves playing with other dogs. He is eager to please so easy to train!
Dac is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Major
Meet Major! He has the BEST smile you will ever see on a pup! He loves life and considering what he looked like when we got him, it is amazing! Major is about 7 years old but playful like a pup. He does really well with all his friends at doggie daycare where he enjoys working off some of that energy. He is house/crate trained (not a big fan of the crate but that is understandable!) and though he has never jumped a fence, we think he would do best with a fence that is 6 feet tall. This little guy would love to be your very best friend!
Major is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescus
Diego
Diego is about 2 1/2 years old and has spent most of his life in some form of boarding. Diego has some fears of men and new people in general, but patience and treats wins this boy over! Once you’ve earned his trust, Diego is a very affectionate guy and loves being with his people. He knows his basic commands; he walks well on lead; and he is housebroken. Diego is very dog friendly (even with males!), and just needs someone to give him a chance!
Diego is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Diego is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Gingy
Gingy is a young Boxer mix that is now available for adoption. He is energetic and friendly with the most expressive ears!! He is currently 37 pounds, but a little thin so probably has some filling out to do. He did well on a leash and sat for treats!
To adopt, please visit Gingy at the Sapulpa Animal shelter! Open Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Duck
Duck is a rather cute pittie mix that is now available for adoption. That face! He is very sweet, sat on command, and did well on the leash. He does seem, initially at least, to prefer women to men. He may just need a little time to warm up and some good experiences with a man.￼￼
To adopt, please visit Duck at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Johnny
Johnny is about 2 years old but acts like a happy bouncing 3-month-old! And his fur is as soft as a pup's! Johnny is a timid little guy, loud voices and new things still frighten him, so slow and steady wins his heart. He is working on his basic commands and already walks well on leash but needs more confidence-building. He could have a doggie friend but still needs some work on proper play and sharing. If you need a friend that’ll keep you laughing, come meet Johnny! Johnny is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Carlos
Carlos is approximately 18 months old and don’t let his size mislead you. This boy is possibly the most “chill” dog you will ever meet. He rarely barks, loves other dogs and is the perfect gentleman with a smile that will melt your heart. Carlos loves to give hugs and kisses if you let him, but mostly, he is simply looking or a family to love and to be loved. Carlos is comfortable in a crate but doesn’t mind getting in the car if you want a buddy to tag along. He even walks great on a leash. There are not enough wonderful adjectives to describe this sweet boy, but be assured he is as calm and well-behaved as any dog you will ever meet. Carlos is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
