Watch Now: Tulsa Humane Society offers no-fee adoptions for Clear the Shelters event

The Humane Society of Tulsa is waiving adoption fees through Sunday during the national Clear the Shelters initiative.

The shelter, at 6232 E. 60th St., has about 30 dogs and a handful of cats available for adoption, with some adopters able to come into the shelter and walk out with a new furry friend on the same day.

"We really want people to come in and spend time with them," Director Rachel Ward said Friday. "You can fill out an application here, and our adoption counselors will review your application with you, will make sure it's a great fit."

In the annual August pet adoption drive, NBC Universal Local teams up with hundreds of shelters across the country to help find loving homes for animals in need.

Any donation from the Humane Society of Tulsa's list on Facebook gets a raffle entry for a $200 gift basket from Hollywood Feed. Adopters can pose with their new pet for "Gotcha Day" photos through Balloon Therapy Tulsa, Ward said.

"If you're even the slightest bit interested in adding a pet to your family, come on down and spend some time with the animals that we have here," Ward said. "It's a lot different than just scrolling and seeing a photo of them on Facebook. You really just got to get down here and see it for yourself."

Ward said the shelter can always use donations and volunteers to help during special adoption events and the days following.

"It takes a lot of manpower and a lot of supplies to run any rescue shelter," Ward said. "Volunteers that are willing to get a little dirty — it's not all glamorous — we'd love to have them here."

Other area organizations that are participating in Clear the Shelters include Tulsa Animal Welfare, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, Broken Arrow Animal Shelter, Animal Aid of Tulsa and Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.