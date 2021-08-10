 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Bruce Dart gives COVID-19 update
Aug. 9, 2021 video. Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Bruce Dart addressed media about COVID-19 concerns during a Zoom call

Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, gave an update on COVID-19 during a Monday press conference with Tulsa Public Schools and other local officials.

COVID-related hospitalizations of pediatric patients is up amid what Dr. Dart described as “this dangerous, third surge,” and he added that scientists and public health officials are still learning how the Delta variant will affect children over the long term.

