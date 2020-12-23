Watch Now: Tulsa Health Department employees read 'mean comments' sent about virus

Comedy and COVID would not seem to mix well — unless you’re someone who has spent the last nine months on the frontlines battling a deadly virus, and crying is your only other option.
That was the thinking behind a video created by Tulsa Health Department showing employees reading and reacting to “mean comments” the department has received from people outraged at the work they are doing to help curtail the spread of the disease.
There are some doozies.
“It is not on other people to protect the weak and frail they should be protecting themselves stop enforcing stupid (expletive) to protect 1% of the population you are ruining millions of lives with this (expletive) and its getting old.”
Marla Taylor, the gray-haired phone bank operator who read the message, had the perfect comeback.
“Yeah, and so am I.”
Operations Leader Megan Calahan — speaking through a blue face mask — looked bemused as she read this message off her phone: “Everyone is being a fear mongering unconstitutional tyrant and needs to cease! Threatening people is chicken (expletive) and again unconstitutional.”
“Call Benjamin Franklin,” Calahan responds, with a roll of her eyes and a shrug of her shoulders.
Lori Just, marketing and public relations coordinator for THD, said the idea for the video came up during a casual conversation among the communications staff.
“We were kind of joking around about all of the complaints we get from our complaint form, social media, and Next Door, and all of our applications where we can get feedback,” Just said. “It is easy to get defeated, because this is our first pandemic for most of us, and so there needs to be kind of a level of patience and grace with that.
“So sometimes laughing is better than crying when we are hit with so much just kind of hatred and criticism and some of these outrages comments and messages.”
The Health Department has comedian Jimmy Kimmel to thank for the concept. In the popular “Mean Tweets” bit on his late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," celebrities read mean tweets that have been posted about them.
“We definitely mimicked the celebrity tweets that Jimmy Kimmel does on his late-night show,” Just said. “That was definitely kind of the format that we did.”
The 3-minute, 23-second video was shot in employees’ offices or out in the field, with no rehearsal time.
“The reactions that you get from our staff are the raw reactions of them reading the tweets,” Just said. “They did not read these ahead of time … this was not scripted at all.”
THD receives thousands of messages a week from the public. Each is read and taken seriously, and not everyone is negative, Just said.
“We want to remind people that we appreciate everyone who has supported our effort, either with generosity of providing meals or bringing us doughnuts and coffee or just sending us those messages of support, and we hear you, too, and we really appreciate it,” Just said. “It really helps fuel our response efforts because we are in a marathon here.”
THD Executive Director Bruce Dart, who appears in the video, said he understands the stress the public is under and that he believes the video was an effective way to deal with a difficult situation.
“But my heart goes out to my staff, who has been killing itself to try to protect people,” Dart said. “So they dealt with that in a very positive and upstanding way, and I am very proud of how they chose to do that.“
THD has come out with a sequel to its “Mean Comments” video called “Nice Comments.” Just said it was created so as not to “leave people on such a sour note.”
But let’s face it, usually the sour notes are the funnier notes and, in the end, more instructive.
Take this mean comment read by POD Supervisor Amy Brice, which ends: “May you burn in hell for the choices you dictate to us you Communist piece of (expletive)!!!”
Brice’s response: “Just wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands. That’s all we’re asking of folks.”
Oh, and to be kind.