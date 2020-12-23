Watch Now: Tulsa Health Department employees read 'mean comments' sent about virus

THD receives thousands of messages a week from the public. Each is read and taken seriously, and not everyone is negative, Just said.

“We want to remind people that we appreciate everyone who has supported our effort, either with generosity of providing meals or bringing us doughnuts and coffee or just sending us those messages of support, and we hear you, too, and we really appreciate it,” Just said. “It really helps fuel our response efforts because we are in a marathon here.”

THD Executive Director Bruce Dart, who appears in the video, said he understands the stress the public is under and that he believes the video was an effective way to deal with a difficult situation.

“But my heart goes out to my staff, who has been killing itself to try to protect people,” Dart said. “So they dealt with that in a very positive and upstanding way, and I am very proud of how they chose to do that.“

THD has come out with a sequel to its “Mean Comments” video called “Nice Comments.” Just said it was created so as not to “leave people on such a sour note.”

But let’s face it, usually the sour notes are the funnier notes and, in the end, more instructive.