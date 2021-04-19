Watch Now: Tulsa fire welcomes two new trucks to its fleet with traditional fanfare

That massive red apparatus that barrels past you on Tulsa's roadways with a wail and flashing lights comes at a larger price tag than one might expect: Upward of $1 million.
And with traditional fanfare, the Tulsa Fire Department welcomed two more to their more than 40-strong fleet on Monday.
The celebrations, called "Wetdown and Push-In" or "Housing" ceremonies, began a little more than a century ago, when horse-drawn pumpers were the name of the firefighting game.
In such times, firefighters washed new wagons before pushing them into the station backward so they'd be ready to hitch up to horses and roll out when the alarm sounded.
Although most fire stations today have pull-through bays, Tulsa firefighters still wet down a new truck and manually push it backward into its station to signify that it's ready for its first call for service.
What used to be done by sheer manpower, however, now requires a touch of horsepower. The ladder truck that replaced its 21-year-old predecessor at Station 20, near 61st Street and Mingo Road, weighs 71,000 pounds.
And that's not the only change. The 2021 model has cameras, parking guides, digital displays, enhanced color coding, some new onboard equipment and an auto-leveling system for the truck's hydraulic stabilizers — an important safety and time-saving feature for a ladder that can extend almost 11 stories.
Time-saving technologies are a driving factor in the department's ongoing effort to replace outdated trucks.
City mechanics do a great job, Deputy Chief Chuck French said, but there have been times when older fire trucks break down on their way to a call. Other trucks are sent in their place, of course, but, "that's a delay in service," French said. "That's a delay to someone's emergency."
Ladder 20's predecessor is in the shop and will serve as a reserve vehicle for training when it's back to working standard.
Another new truck went to Station 24 in north Tulsa.
French said the roughly $2.8 million purchase is a step in the right direction in what can seem like a losing battle to keep the apparatuses updated.
It's no one's fault in particular, he said. The mayor and City Council have worked to support the department, but strained budgets and inflation are against them.
"That's just the way budgets work with government," French said.