Watch Now: Tulsa fire welcomes two new trucks to its fleet with traditional fanfare

That massive red apparatus that barrels past you on Tulsa's roadways with a wail and flashing lights comes at a larger price tag than one might expect: Upward of $1 million.

And with traditional fanfare, the Tulsa Fire Department welcomed two more to their more than 40-strong fleet on Monday.

The celebrations, called "Wetdown and Push-In" or "Housing" ceremonies, began a little more than a century ago, when horse-drawn pumpers were the name of the firefighting game.

In such times, firefighters washed new wagons before pushing them into the station backward so they'd be ready to hitch up to horses and roll out when the alarm sounded.

Although most fire stations today have pull-through bays, Tulsa firefighters still wet down a new truck and manually push it backward into its station to signify that it's ready for its first call for service.

What used to be done by sheer manpower, however, now requires a touch of horsepower. The ladder truck that replaced its 21-year-old predecessor at Station 20, near 61st Street and Mingo Road, weighs 71,000 pounds.