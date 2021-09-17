Watch Now: Tulsa clinics offer Regeneron, 'the only effective therapy' for COVID, doctor says

The chief medical officer for OSU Medical Center says not enough people know about "the only effective therapy that we have for COVID-19 right now."

Dr. Damon Baker, chairman of the internal medicine department for the Tulsa hospital, says in his opinion Regeneron should be more widely discussed as a success, with most patients who get the therapy showing no symptoms within 48-72 hours.

"We have not had anybody who got sick, tested positive for COVID, got Regeneron and wound up coming to the hospital," he said in a COVID-19 update Friday with city of Tulsa leaders. He encourages people who feel symptomatic to get tested and talk to their doctor about Regeneron, a proprietary monoclonal antibody treatment, if they're COVID positive.