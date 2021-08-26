 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Tulsa City Council audience protests as public comments suspended after third opposition speaker
  • Updated
Aug. 25, 2021 video. Councilors later unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution encouraging Tulsans to follow federal recommendations for masking and vaccinations.

During public comments at Wednesday's Tulsa City Council meeting, things got loud and a bit unruly.

Councilors were considering a nonbinding resolution encouraging Tulsans to follow federal recommendations for masking and vaccinations. Later in the meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the resolution.

Council Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper eventually had enough of the audience's shouting, applause and other reactions during speakers, and suspended comments after the third opposition speaker.

