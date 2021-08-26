Watch Now: Tulsa City Council audience protests as public comments suspended after third opposition speaker

During public comments at Wednesday's Tulsa City Council meeting, things got loud and a bit unruly.
Councilors were considering a nonbinding resolution encouraging Tulsans to follow federal recommendations for masking and vaccinations. Later in the meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the resolution.
Council Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper eventually had enough of the audience's shouting, applause and other reactions during speakers, and suspended comments after the third opposition speaker.