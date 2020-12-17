Watch Now: Tulsa apartment celebrates holidays with socially distant concert

With COVID-19 limiting social gatherings, some of the tenants of the 111 Lofts decided to give the gift of music in place of a holiday party.
Nikki Price, executive vice president of Price Family Properties, said their talented tenants include members of the Tulsa Symphony and Tulsa Opera.
COVID-19: Quarantine and isolation 101
Quarantine or isolation: What's the difference?
Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.
Isolation keeps someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their own household.
Quarantine 101:
Who needs to quarantine? People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
What is a close contact?
You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset or, for asymptomatic individuals, 2 days prior to test specimen collection until the person with COVID is isolated. You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19. You had direct physical contact with the person, such as hugging or kissing. You shared eating or drinking utensils. They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.
When should you start and end quarantine?
You should stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
Do you need to restart your quarantine if another member of your household gets sick with COVID-19?
Yes, you have to restart your 14-day quarantine from the last day you had close contact with anyone in your house who has COVID-19.
What if you live with someone who has COVID-19 and cannot avoid continued close contact with them during their illness?
You should quarantine for 14 days after the person who has COVID-19 meets CDC criteria to end home isolation.
Isolation 101:
Who needs to isolate?
People who have COVID-19 -- both those with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have no symptoms but have tested positive.
How do you isolate?
Stay home except you need to go out to get medical care, for emergency warning signs, such as trouble breathing. Wear a mask if you must be around other people. Avoid all contact with other members of the household, including pets, and stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom, if possible. Do not share personal items, such as cups, towels, and utensils.
When you can be around others after you had or likely had COVID-19?
For symptomatic individuals: At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and other symptoms are improving. Note: loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation.
For asymptomatic individuals: If you continue to have no symptoms, after 10 days have passed since the date of your positive test.
