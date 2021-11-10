Watch Now: Tulsa Animal Welfare closes indefinitely to address distemper outbreak

Tulsa Animal Welfare announced an indefinite closure Wednesday morning as staff work to contain the spread of canine distemper virus.
Five dogs at the shelter have tested positive for distemper, a serious and sometimes fatal viral illness, with several others showing symptoms. Dr. Brian Bailey, veterinarian for Tulsa Animal Welfare, said the closure will likely remain in place through the rest of the month.
Staff will continue to monitor and evaluate whether that time table is appropriate, Bailey said in a call with reporters Wednesday.
CDV affects dogs and other members of the Canidae family, as well as ferrets, but not cats. Dogs can contract the virus at any age, but young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most susceptible. Bailey said there is really no treatment for animals as the virus runs its course.
Staff at the shelter were identifying "more severe respiratory disease than we would typically see," Bailey said, leading to broad testing that identified distemper as the cause. Testing will continue for the canine population at Tulsa Animal Welfare, and Bailey said zoned housing will allow staff to separate healthy dogs from those showing symptoms.
The virus is found in bodily secretions and spread via inhalation before it can move to the lymph nodes and then to the blood, spreading to the respiratory, gastrointestinal, urogenital and central nervous systems.
"The symptoms can vary quite a lot," Bailey said, adding the virus can mimic kennel cough. "Most of the cases that we have been observing have been the respiratory type symptoms."
Despite its seriousness, many dogs are only mildly affected, with symptoms like lethargy, ocular and nasal discharge, and loose stool.
TAW is currently conducting a deep cleaning and working to identify and isolate infected animals while closely monitoring exposed animals.
"We intend to be closed as long as it takes to make a safe reopening," Bailey said.
All dogs adopted from TAW have been vaccinated for CDV, the release states, but the vaccine is not immediately effective. Adopters are encouraged to follow up with their personal veterinarian to receive any necessary boosters.
The Humane Society of Tulsa has offered to shelter new-intake animals as needed, TAW staff said during the call with Bailey.
The city of Tulsa asks dog owners to ensure their dogs are up to date on the CDV vaccine, as it is recognized as one of the most effective vaccines. For more information on CDV and supportive care, go to bit.ly/CDVinfo.
