Watch Now: Tulsa Animal Welfare closes indefinitely to address distemper outbreak

Tulsa Animal Welfare announced an indefinite closure Wednesday morning as staff work to contain the spread of canine distemper virus.

Five dogs at the shelter have tested positive for distemper, a serious and sometimes fatal viral illness, with several others showing symptoms. Dr. Brian Bailey, veterinarian for Tulsa Animal Welfare, said the closure will likely remain in place through the rest of the month.

Staff will continue to monitor and evaluate whether that time table is appropriate, Bailey said in a call with reporters Wednesday.

CDV affects dogs and other members of the Canidae family, as well as ferrets, but not cats. Dogs can contract the virus at any age, but young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most susceptible. Bailey said there is really no treatment for animals as the virus runs its course.

Staff at the shelter were identifying "more severe respiratory disease than we would typically see," Bailey said, leading to broad testing that identified distemper as the cause. Testing will continue for the canine population at Tulsa Animal Welfare, and Bailey said zoned housing will allow staff to separate healthy dogs from those showing symptoms.