Watch Now: Troy Aikman announces music festival in Henryetta to help his hometown

HENRYETTA — For the first time in 10 years, Troy Aikman visited his high school alma mater in Henryetta. He came bearing an exciting gift that should impact the community in a significant way.

Addressing students and media members during a Friday pep rally, Aikman announced that country music star Blake Shelton has agreed to headline the inaugural Highway to Henryetta festival, scheduled for June 11, 2022, at Henryetta’s Nichols Park.

Aikman is the driving force behind the festival. A crowd of 10,000-15,000 is expected, according to a press release, and proceeds will benefit educational and community initiatives in Henryetta (which became Aikman’s hometown during his eighth-grade year, when his family moved to Oklahoma from the Los Angeles area).

“(Shelton) said yes in a matter of five minutes. I was blown away,” Aikman said. “It was one of those deals where I know Blake a little bit. I don’t claim to know him that well. I’ve always felt that Oklahoma was really important to him, and this proved it to me. I’m not sure if Blake has ever stepped foot in Henryetta, Oklahoma.”

“Other country music royalty” performers will be added to the all-day festival lineup, according to the press release that was distributed to the Tulsa and Dallas media members who were in Henryetta.

