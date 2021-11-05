Watch Now: Traveling Vietnam wall visits Tulsa on mission of 'healing,' 'closure'

Over Bob Ritz's two tours in Vietnam, a number of his fellow Marines were killed in action.

But the name on the memorial that means the most to him wasn't one of them.

"Duane Wagner was in the Army. He was from Tulsa, too. He was a good friend," said Ritz, who last saw his friend before leaving for Vietnam in 1965.

Wagner, killed in action three years later, would be one of over 58,000 Americans to die in the Vietnam War. Today, his name is listed along with all the others on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as on touring versions of the memorial wall.

One touring version, a half-size replica of the original, will wrap up a four-day visit to Tulsa this weekend. The Moving Wall arrived Thursday, and will be at Veterans Park, 1109 E. Sixth St., through noon Sunday.

The public is invited to attend a special commemoration set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the site.

Ritz said he first located Wagner's name after the D.C. memorial opened in the early 1980s. He found it again when the traveling memorial came to Tulsa in 1986.

And he will find it yet again this weekend.