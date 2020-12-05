Watch Now: Tradition from tragedy: Family of April Montano decorates her grave each Christmas

April Montano loved Christmas. The 14-year-old always set up the family’s Christmas tree and decorated their home. Her birthday was Dec. 28, so it was her way of kicking off a whole season of celebrations.
Maria Montano wipes a tear from her eyes. “She was a happy girl, always thinking of something fun to do,” April’s mother says.
“She was always thinking of other people,” her father, Jose Meza, adds.
She was the bright star of the household, the one who made everyone in the house happy, Maria says. April spent autumns raking leaves for her siblings to jump in.
On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as they’ve done for six years, the family pulls into Rose Hill Cemetery and unloads boxes, bags and plastic containers full of garland, tinsel and ornaments. They have a new tree this year, a white one that looks like it has been dusted in snow. They set up the tree and decorations at April’s grave for Christmas. Tears fall, but they are interspersed with smiles, happiness and memories of April.
In 2014 April received a four-wheeler as a middle school graduation present. After a day riding at Keystone Lake, the family was driving home on Gilcrease Expressway when a group in a car chased them and started shooting guns at their vehicle in an attempt to steal the four-wheelers.
Maria and Jose say firmly they don’t want to talk about that night. It’s too hard, they say. Then, with a look of shock and dismay, they begin to recount everything that happened. As they talk and cry, they sound like they are still trying to figure out how it could have happened.
Jose thought a trailer strap had come loose, the metal hitting the car in the wind. He looked in the mirror and saw a muzzle flash.
He told Maria to call 911, and when she turned to grab her phone, she saw April had been hit in the head.
“I looked back and April was bleeding, and then I heard her brother and sister shout ‘April, April April are you OK?’” She died in the hospital.
Three of the people in the other car were convicted. Travis Lozada was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder. David Ruble II got a life sentence for first-degree murder. Demonte Rushing, convicted of accessory to felony murder and sentenced to 10 years, was released June 23 after serving about six years in jail and prison.
When he sentenced Lozada, Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune called April’s killing “one of the most tragic stories of Tulsa County criminal justice history.”
Jose says he would have given the four-wheelers to the armed men, that there was no need to shoot. Maria says it’s still hard dealing with the pain — “it doesn’t matter how many years go by.”
“She wanted to do so many things (in life), and everything stopped right there,” Maria says.
With the decorations in all the right spots, Maria kisses and embraces her daughter’s headstone. As she walks to the car, she stops to look back and makes the sign of the cross. The family drives away through the cemetery — its brown grass dotted with gray tombstones, but now with a huge patch of color at April’s grave.
“It makes me happy,” Maria says, “knowing she loves Christmas. She’s going to be happy (looking down).”
