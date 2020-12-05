Watch Now: Tradition from tragedy: Family of April Montano decorates her grave each Christmas

April Montano loved Christmas. The 14-year-old always set up the family’s Christmas tree and decorated their home. Her birthday was Dec. 28, so it was her way of kicking off a whole season of celebrations.

Maria Montano wipes a tear from her eyes. “She was a happy girl, always thinking of something fun to do,” April’s mother says.

“She was always thinking of other people,” her father, Jose Meza, adds.

She was the bright star of the household, the one who made everyone in the house happy, Maria says. April spent autumns raking leaves for her siblings to jump in.

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as they’ve done for six years, the family pulls into Rose Hill Cemetery and unloads boxes, bags and plastic containers full of garland, tinsel and ornaments. They have a new tree this year, a white one that looks like it has been dusted in snow. They set up the tree and decorations at April’s grave for Christmas. Tears fall, but they are interspersed with smiles, happiness and memories of April.