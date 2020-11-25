Watch Now: TPD's Sean 'Sticks' Larkin launches nonprofit to support the city's children

Tulsa Police Lt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin has made connections all over the country since he rose to fame through A&E's "Live PD" show, but he hopes his ties closer to home will serve to better the lives of the city's children.
The 23-year law enforcement veteran on Wednesday announced the formation of a nonprofit called STICKS Cares — the first half of which stands for Supporting The Inner City Kids — that seeks to assist other nonprofits in navigating the grant process and accruing funds as well as to offer scholarships to young people who show an interest in becoming emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters and police officers.
"STICKS Cares will help non-profits, civic, and other groups accomplish what they desire for their communities, making it a better world for today's youth," a news release states.
The idea originated nearly three years ago, when Jason Benson, an Afton "Live PD" fan with nonprofit experience, reached out to Larkin. They're joined by former Oklahoman Bob Vickers, and collectively the three have more than 75 years' experience in serving communities.
"We'd like to see it spread out across the country," Larkin said during a news conference. "We obviously run across kids on a daily basis. Typically, it's not the best situation. … We see the hardships that some of these kids go through."
Having grown up in San Francisco, Larkin said he knows what it's like to grow up in a city, and he wants children to know that there is opportunity out there.
That's true even this year, when the relationship between law enforcement officers and community members has been strained across the country and COVID-19 has dealt a near-fatal blow to many nonprofits.
“My squad ran a search warrant just last night (regarding) somebody trafficking methamphetamine," he said. "And there’s two 9-year-old boys in there. So we’re sitting there talking with the kids and trying to have that positive interaction with them, because its not their fault that they’re dealing with the police officers in that situation."
STICKS Future Responder Scholarship funds could help children who grew up in bad situations find a path out, he said.
"It's just a way that we can remind these guys, 'Hey, man, there's an opportunity out here,'" Larkin said. "Try to keep them on the better path so they're not dealing with me and my guys somewhere later on down the road."
Those interested in donating may do so online at STICKS-Cares.org. The first 1,000 monthly donors will receive a free T-shirt.
