Watch Now: TPD's Sean 'Sticks' Larkin launches nonprofit to support the city's children

Having grown up in San Francisco, Larkin said he knows what it's like to grow up in a city, and he wants children to know that there is opportunity out there.

That's true even this year, when the relationship between law enforcement officers and community members has been strained across the country and COVID-19 has dealt a near-fatal blow to many nonprofits.

“My squad ran a search warrant just last night (regarding) somebody trafficking methamphetamine," he said. "And there’s two 9-year-old boys in there. So we’re sitting there talking with the kids and trying to have that positive interaction with them, because its not their fault that they’re dealing with the police officers in that situation."

STICKS Future Responder Scholarship funds could help children who grew up in bad situations find a path out, he said.

"It's just a way that we can remind these guys, 'Hey, man, there's an opportunity out here,'" Larkin said. "Try to keep them on the better path so they're not dealing with me and my guys somewhere later on down the road."

Those interested in donating may do so online at STICKS-Cares.org. The first 1,000 monthly donors will receive a free T-shirt.