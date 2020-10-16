Watch Now: TPD Officer Zarkeshan returns to Tulsa after months of rehabilitation for injuries in shooting that killed sergeant

But Bynum credited Franklin with describing Zarkeshan as “Tulsa’s Hope” — a term now in widespread use in the city — and said Zarkeshan’s “positive mindset” has undoubtedly helped speed his recovery, which is ongoing.

“There’s not a lot of times you get to use the word ‘miracle,’” Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Jerad Lindsey said. “Zarkeshan’s recovery definitely fits that bill.

“It’s an amazing day for Tulsa. It’s an amazing day for all of his brothers and sisters to have one of their heroes home. And to have him fight through this injury and recover goes to show you what a strong individual he is.”

Lindsey, who has described himself as a friend of Johnson’s, said it made him and others within the Tulsa Police Department feel better to have Zarkeshan back in the state, even if he’s not yet back to work.

“It closes one small chapter of this larger incident and allows us to have him home and know that he’s getting better and focus on that part,” Lindsey said of Zarkeshan’s return.

Bynum said Thursday was “a really moving day for all the right reasons” amid a constant stream of negative events in 2020. He also said he was thankful for all the medical professionals who aided in Zarkeshan’s recovery so far.