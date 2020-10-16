Watch Now: TPD Officer Zarkeshan returns to Tulsa after months of rehabilitation for injuries in shooting that killed sergeant

For the first time in 110 days, Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan got to hug family and friends in a city he considers home after he and his supervisor, Sgt. Craig Johnson, were shot while on duty in June.
But even though Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum deemed Thursday “Aurash Zarkeshan Day,” the still-rookie officer expressed surprise at the number of colleagues, family and friends who gathered in a hangar to greet him for his return home.
“I’m just really, really happy to be back in Tulsa, finally, to be able to sleep in my own bed,” Zarkeshan said, telling reporters that the crowd at Atlantic Aviation, adjacent to the Tulsa International Airport, had “a lot more people than I thought.”
“All of Tulsa, thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family and Sgt. Johnson’s family. You guys are all amazing. Thank you,” he said.
On a simultaneous Tulsa Police Department Facebook Live broadcast, Zarkeshan could be heard telling Capt. Richard Meulenberg, “I’m sick and tired of the hospital and I hope to never be in one again unless it’s for good reason.”
Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, died June 30 after being shot multiple times within minutes of arriving as support during a traffic stop Zarkeshan initiated in east Tulsa early June 29.
Zarkeshan, who also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, is a recent graduate of the Tulsa Police Academy. He spent roughly three months at a rehabilitation facility but received visits during that time from Chief Wendell Franklin and Bynum, who confirmed Thursday he met with Zarkeshan there in September.
Zarkeshan and his girlfriend were seen Thursday speaking with Johnson’s widow and their two young sons, who were both clad in “I Heart TPD” T-shirts and carrying signs in support of the surviving officer. Similarly, Zarkeshan wore a T-shirt printed with Johnson’s name, badge number and date of death, as well as a thin blue line flag between a Bible quote and the words “Fallen but not forgotten.”
“When I was with him, he told me, he said, ‘Mayor, I just wanna get back home to Tulsa. I wanna get back to work and I wanna get to Whataburger,’” Bynum said of Zarkeshan. “So I’m hopeful that he gets to do all those three things in short order.”
Bynum was among the first to greet Zarkeshan with a hug when he exited a private aircraft, which Federal Aviation Administration records indicate is registered to Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow. A police spokesman said Franklin was not present at the event because he is at a previously scheduled law enforcement conference in Louisiana.
But Bynum credited Franklin with describing Zarkeshan as “Tulsa’s Hope” — a term now in widespread use in the city — and said Zarkeshan’s “positive mindset” has undoubtedly helped speed his recovery, which is ongoing.
“There’s not a lot of times you get to use the word ‘miracle,’” Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Jerad Lindsey said. “Zarkeshan’s recovery definitely fits that bill.
“It’s an amazing day for Tulsa. It’s an amazing day for all of his brothers and sisters to have one of their heroes home. And to have him fight through this injury and recover goes to show you what a strong individual he is.”
Lindsey, who has described himself as a friend of Johnson’s, said it made him and others within the Tulsa Police Department feel better to have Zarkeshan back in the state, even if he’s not yet back to work.
“It closes one small chapter of this larger incident and allows us to have him home and know that he’s getting better and focus on that part,” Lindsey said of Zarkeshan’s return.
Bynum said Thursday was “a really moving day for all the right reasons” amid a constant stream of negative events in 2020. He also said he was thankful for all the medical professionals who aided in Zarkeshan’s recovery so far.
“When I was with him out in Colorado last month, I told him, I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m sitting here talking with you right now,’” Bynum said, referencing Zarkeshan’s healing process.
Asked why he chose to name Thursday in Zarkeshan’s honor, he said he was inspired by the way Tulsans and others in the area “rallied around our officers and their families” after the shooting.
“But Officer Zarkeshan didn’t see that because he was in the hospital,” Bynum said. “And I think today, when he gets back here, is gonna be the start of an opportunity for him to see how much this city loves him and embraces him and his work.
“And naming a day in his honor is one thing that, as mayor, it’s in my authority to do and I wanted to do it.”
