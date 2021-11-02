Watch Now: TPD lieutenant, officer accused of helping conceal gang shooting, involvement of former officer

An affidavit alleges that Harper and Carson examined the vehicle and advised Johnathan Jones and Devon Jones to get rid of the firearms used in the shooting and leave town, not telling anyone Harper and Carson ever spoke with them.

All but Dythe left before patrol officers arrived to search her car three hours later, at which point she had reported that her car had been involved in a shooting, but Carson, who lived in the same complex, later returned in an off-duty capacity to “assist” in searching the car, the affidavit states.

Neither Dythe nor Carson offered up the information about the suspects or evidence they were aware of in relation to the felony crime, nor did they say Carson and Harper had been at the apartment prior to patrol officers’ arrival, the affidavit alleges. Carson also reportedly deleted large amounts of data of his phone before officers seized it, the document says.

And only after Harper was notified that the department was executing search warrants on Dythe’s phone and home did he notify his supervisors that he had gone there and taken the first half of his shift off that day, the latter of which his supervisor didn’t remember approving, the affidavit states.