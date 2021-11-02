Watch Now: TPD lieutenant, officer accused of helping conceal gang shooting, involvement of former officer

A prominent Tulsa police lieutenant and a Riverside Division patrol officer were arrested Tuesday after charges were filed in a yearlong investigation into their alleged involvement in concealing a gang shootout and a former officer’s involvement.
Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson face one count each of accessory to a felony in relation to an August 2020 shooting investigation that involved former Officer Latoya Dythe, who was convicted in federal court earlier this year of illegally buying a gun for her boyfriend, Devon Jones.
Harper, 52, has been at the department since 1995 and was most recently a Major Crimes Unit supervisor. He is married to Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and was the president of the Black Officers Coalition.
Carson, 44, was hired in 2006 and was most recently working as a patrol officer in the Riverside Division. Both were placed on unpaid leave when the charges were filed following about a year of paid leave since the day after the shooting, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.
The two are accused of responding to Dythe’s apartment at her request in either off-duty or unreported capacities Aug. 24, 2020, after Jones’ younger brother, Johnathan Jones, was allegedly involved in a gang shootout while driving Dythe’s car.
An affidavit alleges that Harper and Carson examined the vehicle and advised Johnathan Jones and Devon Jones to get rid of the firearms used in the shooting and leave town, not telling anyone Harper and Carson ever spoke with them.
All but Dythe left before patrol officers arrived to search her car three hours later, at which point she had reported that her car had been involved in a shooting, but Carson, who lived in the same complex, later returned in an off-duty capacity to “assist” in searching the car, the affidavit states.
Neither Dythe nor Carson offered up the information about the suspects or evidence they were aware of in relation to the felony crime, nor did they say Carson and Harper had been at the apartment prior to patrol officers’ arrival, the affidavit alleges. Carson also reportedly deleted large amounts of data of his phone before officers seized it, the document says.
And only after Harper was notified that the department was executing search warrants on Dythe’s phone and home did he notify his supervisors that he had gone there and taken the first half of his shift off that day, the latter of which his supervisor didn’t remember approving, the affidavit states.
“The public has a right to trust law enforcement,” Franklin said during a press conference. “The men and women of this Police Department also have the right to be able to trust the integrity of the officer standing next to them as they deal with an ever-difficult job on a daily basis.
“Early in my tenure I set high expectations, and I’ve been consistent with holding those high expectations, and I hold those accountable who fall short.
"My expectation is simple: I want the best for this department, and I want the best for this city. My immediate referral and full cooperation with the federal and state authorities demonstrates my continuing commitment to defending the integrity of the Tulsa Police Department, and I will continue to do so.”
District 12 District Attorney Matt Ballard was assigned the case after Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler's recusal.
"No person is above the law, and Tulsa Police Department should be commended for ensuring an accurate and comprehensive investigation," Ballard said.
Authorities could not confirm whether the gun Johnathan Jones is accused of firing in the gang shooting while driving Dythe’s car is the same one Dythe illegally bought and gave to Devon Jones. The latter was described as a single-action pistol FN Herstal FN Five-seveN pistol, but an affidavit describes the gun Johnathan Jones used only as a semi-automatic pistol that belonged to Devon Jones.
Both Harper and Carson had posted $50,000 bond each to be released mere hours after their arrests. They're scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
The shootout
Johnathan Jones, then 18, was supposed to be driving Dythe’s car to Walmart that late afternoon. At least, that’s what he said he received permission for from Dythe, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The Supercenter at 81st Street and Lewis Avenue is about a half-mile north of where she lived in the Crown Win River Apartments, but Johnathan Jones and his friend, Edward Townsell, ended up at the Kwik Stop near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.
Johnathan Jones said he saw Townsell arming himself before the two left for Walmart, so he grabbed his brother’s gun, and Townsell later said he wanted to buy some tobacco, the affidavit says.
Before long, bullets were flying in the convenience store parking lot between Townsell, who’s a certified gang member, Johnathan Jones and unidentified members of a gang described in the affidavit as a rival to Townsell’s.
Court documents don’t indicate whether any people were injured, but the car of a woman who was at the store with her child got caught in the crossfire. Dythe’s car, which Johnathan Jones was driving, was also struck.
Court documents also don’t indicate whether Johnathan Jones or his brother, Devon Jones, is a certified gang member. But a social media account bearing Devon Jones’ name has pictures of gang-associated items and has alluded in a comment to being a member of the same family of gangs as Townsell.
Johnathan Jones told detectives he returned to Dythe’s apartment immediately following the shooting, and he said three or four cartridge casings had landed on the car’s dashboard and in the driver’s seat floor board. Townsell, who is accused of leaning outside the car’s passenger side window and shooting across its roof, told detectives he saw at least one cartridge casing from the gun Johnathan Jones used inside the car.
When investigators arrived to search the car, they found no such casings, according to the affidavit.
Dythe told detectives both Harper and Carson spent time inside her car before she reported the shooting to police, and she noted that both got into the front seat and looked at the roof before Harper got in the back seat, as well, and “crawled around” as if he were searching the floorboard. She said she didn’t see them remove anything from inside the vehicle but assumed that’s what they were there to do, the affidavit states.
According to the document, Devon Jones told detectives that while Harper and Carson were telling the Jones brothers what they should do next, Harper said, “You don’t need to worry about us (Harper and Carson). You need to be worried about them (other members of TPD).”
Carson told detectives he didn’t enter the vehicle until other patrol officers were present, and Harper “vehemently” denied removing any evidence from the vehicle, the affidavit states.
Townsell and Johnathan Jones were originally charged in Tulsa County District Court with one count each of shooting with intent to kill in the case, but their charges have since been amended to use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon. They’re scheduled for a jury trial in late January.
Dythe, a mother of two who has apologized for violating the public’s trust, was sentenced in federal court in August to five years of probation for conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer. During that time she is not allowed to possess a firearm or dangerous weapon of any kind.
Devon Jones pleaded guilty to the same charges in an agreement in federal court in early September and could face up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for early January.