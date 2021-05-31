Watch Now: Town hall on justice for survivors and descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre

A great-granddaughter, Jaya Rapp, is working with the Justice for Greenwood Foundation on different types of branding and outreach through her job as account director of the Dallas-based Commerce House.

"We grew up knowing what happened in Tulsa," Rapp said. "When we realized what the world was learning, that was important to us."

The theme of the event was about justice for the remaining survivors — Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis, Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher — and all descendants.

Van Ellis told the crowd how he has been waiting for this opportunity.

"We are one. We need this. We earned this," Van Ellis said.

Attending were several members of the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus, including U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., 2nd vice chair of the caucus.

“We want to make the world understands that even though it was 100 years ago, what happened in this community — and to my people — is unacceptable,” Lawrence said. “We will remember it and recognize the survivors and those who are descendants.”

Lawrence pointed out the existing racial disparities in wealth, health care and other social measures.