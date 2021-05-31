 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Town hall on justice for survivors and descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre
Growing up, descendants of Simeon and Susan Neal heard about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre even though it remained absent from history books. 

The couple owned Neal's Tailor Shop on Greenwood Avenue, had two small children and one on the way when a white mob burned it — and 35 blocks — to the ground. 

Their grandson, Greg Neal of Nevada, said the family escaped Tulsa by hiding in the back of a wagon. He said it was unclear whether the person driving the wagon was a customer or a fellow Mason. 

"Grandpa was hyper-vigilant and paranoid after that," Neal said. "He had guns in every room of the house."

Neal and three of his family members attended a town hall for survivors and descendants Monday hosted by the Justice for Greenwood Foundation at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

About 25% of those in attendance said they are descended from families who lived and worked in the area known as Black Wall Street. 

The Neal family fled to St. Louis then re-opened the tailor shop in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, known as the city's heart of Black life and culture. They had six children, one still living at age 99. 

"Grandpa Neal did not talk about it much because he thought he might be considered a fugitive because they fled," said granddaughter Keesha Powell-Roach of Florida. 

A great-granddaughter, Jaya Rapp, is working with the Justice for Greenwood Foundation on different types of branding and outreach through her job as account director of the Dallas-based Commerce House. 

"We grew up knowing what happened in Tulsa," Rapp said. "When we realized what the world was learning, that was important to us." 

The theme of the event was about justice for the remaining survivors — Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis, Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher — and all descendants. 

Van Ellis told the crowd how he has been waiting for this opportunity. 

"We are one. We need this. We earned this," Van Ellis said. 

Attending were several members of the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus, including U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., 2nd vice chair of the caucus.

“We want to make the world understands that even though it was 100 years ago, what happened in this community — and to my people — is unacceptable,” Lawrence said. “We will remember it and recognize the survivors and those who are descendants.”

Lawrence pointed out the existing racial disparities in wealth, health care and other social measures. 

"It was a genocide in the attempt to wipe out an entire community — families, homes and businesses — based on racism and hatred," she said. "Our national response must be equal to what happened to Greenwood."

The Congressional Black Caucus backs H.R. 40, introduced by U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, that would create a committee to study reparations.

“It is a debt America owes, and we will make sure they pay it,” Lawrence said. 

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said the mission for the Justice for Greenwood Foundation is to seek justice for the victims and descendants.

The four goals are financial reparations for survivors and descendants; accountability for those who perpetrated the massacre; document and publicize stories of victims and descendants; and tell the truth of what happened during and after the massacre and the continued effect on victims and descendants.

Solomon-Simmons, listed as the principal officer of the foundation in the Guidestar nonprofit database, said the massacre caused Greenwood residents to scatter. 

“We are the Greenwood diaspora,” he said. “We were dispersed through the world, but we are one. We are bringing ourselves together to be a strong block.”

Current initiatives are a pending lawsuit based on a public nuisance statute, which asks for a victim’s compensation fund, scholarship fund for descendants, immunity from local taxes, land trust, new hospital, end of use of images without compensation and end to financial gain from Greenwood Rising History Center by those named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The foundation launched a descendant outreach including a hotline — 1-918-209-3771 — an oral history project and new website.

Solomon-Simmons said the foundation provided each victim $100,000.

“That is not reparations; that is a gift of love,” Solomon-Simmons said. “We made sure we centered everything on the survivors and descendants. We made sure the weekend is not about Disneyland and celebrations, but about survivors and reparations.”

Solomon-Simmons said at least 13 insurance companies that rejected claims after the massacre are still operating. Of the 20 banks operating in Tulsa, he said 17 banks are still operating.

He said the 35 blocks destroyed in the massacre are largely owned by non-Black entities and individuals.

“We don’t own any land that made Greenwood, Greenwood. It’s ours, and we want it back,” said Solomon-Simmons. “We are asking for liberty, property, and, yes, we are asking for money.”

Nicole Austin-Hillery, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said the talk of justice and equity must include reparations.

“Human Rights Watch is here on the ground in Tulsa because the fight for justice is a human rights issue," Austin-Hillery. “There are some folks think of human rights issues as happening in other parts of the world. Some folks falsely think the human rights (problems) are things happen in foreign counties.

“We are nation built on slavery, on free labor on degrading, pillaging and taking from and not giving voice to people. Those are human rights issues. We are going to be here with you in Tulsa. We will be your ride or die until we see reconciliation.”

Amanda Jackson, economic justice director for Color of Change, said her organization has been highlighting historical U.S. race massacres that destroyed Black lives and property. She said about 12 have so far been unearthed. 

"We want to bring attention to all the Black Wall Streets in the nation," Jackson said. "As we seek to remember this centennial of Black Wall Street, this will only amplify these voices."

ginnie.graham@tulsaworld.com

