Watch now: 'Today is an amazing day for us': Tulsa health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccinations

On Tuesday, Tulsa health care workers were among the first people in the area to receive the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today is an amazing day for us," said Allisci Etgen. "It's while we know that there's still a lot of work to do and we still have to practice good social distancing and mass squaring vaccine is the first step toward the getting a hold of this public health crisis. We're really happy to be able to start doing that today."

The Tulsa County Health Department along with Saint Francis Health System, administered the vaccine to health care workers included in the first phase of the Oklahoma's distribution priority model.

"I was excited to get the first vaccine," said Dr. Jeff Johnson, who was among the first 100 health care workers to be vaccinated. "I've been talking about it for a while I was like I want to be one of the first people to get it. I've just been hopeful you know that if we can start getting the people vaccinated. we can start kind of moving out of this period and start getting more back toward normal."