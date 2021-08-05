Watch now: Thousands of OK parents moving forward with COVID vaccines for kids amid back-to-school Delta variant surge

Sreeja Ponnam, a 17-year-old senior at Jenks High School, said she’s not exactly looking forward to another pandemic school year. But she had no hesitation, whatsoever, when it came to taking the COVID vaccine.

“Both my parents got it and they were fine.”

Ponnam is interested in finding out how many of her friends return to school vaccinated.

“Last year was a lot different. Now, I guess I’m more used to it, but still,” she said. “At least I’m taking a lot of TCC (Tulsa Community College) classes, which are all online, so I don’t have to be in-person a lot.”

Her father said while he and his wife were both vaccinated as soon as possible, they took a wait-and-see approach with Sreeja.

“We wanted to wait and see how children did with it. We don’t see any issues,” said Kiran Ponnam. “With everything going on, we want to be in the vaccinated group.”

Oliver Chiwawana drove his 13-year-old daughter Darlie-Lynn, a student at Jenks Middle School, in for her vaccine after he and his wife had a change of heart about getting her vaccinated.