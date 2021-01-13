Watch Now: 'This is a very big moment:' Tulsa Public Schools employees receive first COVID-19 vaccinations

Those around you, too, he added. Horowitz said he decided to get the shot to protect his family and those he works with, whom he said he respects and admires too much to put at risk.

Kate Parperis, a registered nurse who serves the students of Hale High School as well as the staff, said that the vaccine will allow her to work with less concern.

“We have a lot of teachers that are older that have underlying conditions, and I’ve been so worried this entire year that my teachers or my staff are going to get sick," the 48-year-old said. "We’ve already had that impact our school this year. It was rough, and I just don’t want a repeat of that.”

A Hale High School support professional who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in early December, the district announced then, along with a bus driver who had also tested positive.