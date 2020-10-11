Watch Now: 'There's power in unity': Tulsa church leaders, police officers come together for first Faith and Blue Prayer March

Several dozen marchers took to the downtown Tulsa streets Saturday in an effort intended to encourage and show support for local law enforcement officers.
The Tulsa Faith and Blue Prayer March started at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, then traveled more than a mile to end out front of the Tulsa Police Department with worship songs, prayers and remarks.
Hosted by Tulsa’s Sheridan Church in partnership with the Tulsa Police Department, the march was one of many events going on around the country Saturday as part of the inaugural Faith and Blue Weekend, a national church-led outreach to help police officers and communities connect.
“This city, this community, this nation needs opportunities like this. That’s why this National Faith and Blue is so important,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, who walked with a contingent of police officers on the march, told the crowd outside the police station.
“In the end, without the support, without citizens being involved, this community is lost,” he said. “So thank you for what you’re doing. Thank you for your support. And thank you for being here today.”
Franklin was joined at the event by U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern and Sheridan pastor Rev. Jackson Lahmeyer, who invited several local faith leaders to lead prayers.
The Faith and Blue march coincided Saturday with a rally held in protest of the city’s removal this week of the “Black Lives Matter” street painting from Greenwood Avenue.
With the Faith and Blue route passing by the rally site at Center of the Universe, police warned marchers in advance that if BLM protestors approached them, officers would form a protective line.
If they come into the street, “feel free to film it,” Tulsa Police Lt. Chris Witt told marchers. “Whatever happens, we’re going to make sure that the truth is told.”
But no engagements between the groups materialized.
Hern met the marchers at the end of the route, where he talked about going on a ride-along the night before with Tulsa police.
“I saw firsthand,” he said, “how they put their lives on the line so that each of us can sleep a little better each and every night, so that each of us can enjoy our freedoms, the personal liberties that are protected by our United States Constitution.”
“I want to thank the men and women in blue for their relentless work in protecting each of us as we go about our daily lives,” Hern said.
Jerry Goodwin, Tulsa Community College professor and recent City Council candidate, also addressed the crowd.
“I ask you to join me today in asking that God will direct our steps in protecting not only our friends, our brothers and sisters in blue, but others that fight for justice in our community,” Goodwin said.
“I ask you to join me in being sure that we support those that fight for justice, and that we also support those that need to be represented by justice,” he added.
Lahmeyer thanked the crowd for supporting the first-time effort.
“There’s real power here today because there’s power in unity,” he said.
“May God bless the United States of America, may God bless Tulsa, Oklahoma, and our local law enforcement who, every single day, do such an amazing job serving and protecting every single one of us.”
