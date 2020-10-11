Watch Now: 'There's power in unity': Tulsa church leaders, police officers come together for first Faith and Blue Prayer March

With the Faith and Blue route passing by the rally site at Center of the Universe, police warned marchers in advance that if BLM protestors approached them, officers would form a protective line.

If they come into the street, “feel free to film it,” Tulsa Police Lt. Chris Witt told marchers. “Whatever happens, we’re going to make sure that the truth is told.”

But no engagements between the groups materialized.

Hern met the marchers at the end of the route, where he talked about going on a ride-along the night before with Tulsa police.

“I saw firsthand,” he said, “how they put their lives on the line so that each of us can sleep a little better each and every night, so that each of us can enjoy our freedoms, the personal liberties that are protected by our United States Constitution.”

“I want to thank the men and women in blue for their relentless work in protecting each of us as we go about our daily lives,” Hern said.

Jerry Goodwin, Tulsa Community College professor and recent City Council candidate, also addressed the crowd.