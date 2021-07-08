Watch Now: 'The opportunity to be American': Citizenship is for kids, too

Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked the children's parents for their sacrifices and for making new homes in the U.S. and in Oklahoma, specifically. In speaking to these new, young citizens about the opportunities they will have because of their parents' choices, Bynum noted that the very park where the ceremony was held was “the vision of a child of immigrants,” George Kaiser, and how Tulsa's other large park, LaFortune Park, was the vision of another child of immigrants, Bynum’s own relative.

“No pressure, but we have great expectations for you,” Bynum said.

For Dmytro Sholom, 18, Thursday’s ceremony was the culmination of many years of toiling by his father, Sergey Sholom, who is an assistant professor in Oklahoma State University’s Department of Physics and already a U.S. citizen.

“He was hired for a one-year research program, so our original plan was to stay one year. That was 12 years ago,” laughed Dmytro, originally from Ukraine. “This is a big day. It took a lot of work to move here.”

Also present were three MacDonald brothers — John, Jeffrey and Joseph.

They came to the U.S. 10 years ago after their mother was chosen by the luck of the draw in a visa lottery in their native Nigeria.