Watch Now: 'The opportunity to be American': Citizenship is for kids, too

How do you explain the significance of American citizenship to an 8-year-old?
Tara Glenn chose these words to her son, Sullivan Glenn.
“You don’t lose your identity as a young man of Lesotho, but you also get to be a part of all of this,” Glenn said. “It’s not losing — it’s gaining.”
Sullivan was among the 25 youngsters hailing from 11 different countries who took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America at the City of Tulsa’s first-ever citizenship ceremony for kids.
Sullivan Glenn, adopted from Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom surrounded by South Africa, was one of the youngest participants in Thursday’s ceremony. But he made one of the biggest impressions when instead of just accepting his certificate and scurrying back to his seat like most of the others, he turned and paused for several beats on stage next to Bruce Paulin, director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Oklahoma City, and flashed a huge, toothy smile for the benefit of his mother’s camera.
The gathered crowd of families, city and county government officials, police officers and firefighters, scouts and passersby on the lawn at the Gathering Place laughed and then cheered.
“Today is really about his future,” said Tara Glenn. “It’s about the opportunity to participate in our government, voting. It’s about the opportunity to be American.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked the children's parents for their sacrifices and for making new homes in the U.S. and in Oklahoma, specifically. In speaking to these new, young citizens about the opportunities they will have because of their parents' choices, Bynum noted that the very park where the ceremony was held was “the vision of a child of immigrants,” George Kaiser, and how Tulsa's other large park, LaFortune Park, was the vision of another child of immigrants, Bynum’s own relative.
“No pressure, but we have great expectations for you,” Bynum said.
For Dmytro Sholom, 18, Thursday’s ceremony was the culmination of many years of toiling by his father, Sergey Sholom, who is an assistant professor in Oklahoma State University’s Department of Physics and already a U.S. citizen.
“He was hired for a one-year research program, so our original plan was to stay one year. That was 12 years ago,” laughed Dmytro, originally from Ukraine. “This is a big day. It took a lot of work to move here.”
Also present were three MacDonald brothers — John, Jeffrey and Joseph.
They came to the U.S. 10 years ago after their mother was chosen by the luck of the draw in a visa lottery in their native Nigeria.
Joseph, 20, is currently a biology/pre-med major at the University of Tulsa. He took the oath at a naturalization ceremony in Oklahoma City three years ago but didn’t want to miss seeing the last members of his family, his two younger brothers, get their own chance.
“I’m just so proud and very happy to see them get this opportunity,” he said. “There is a lot to work on in this country, particularly when it comes to matters of equality. But no matter how much we are fighting, there’s always something more worth fighting for.”
Jeffrey, 15, is a student at Edison High School with plans to study computer science in college. And John, a recent graduate of Memorial High School, is headed to Tulsa Community College this fall with the one thing he says should make college paperwork a lot simpler in the future.
“I didn’t really think about it a lot before. When I really started thinking about citizenship was my senior year, applying to college. I was like, `Wow. This would be a lot easier if I were a citizen,’” John said.
Citizenship also ensures a clearer path to his dream of owning his own business one day soon, maybe in plumbing.
“It’s a life-changing thing, but I don’t feel different yet. I feel in the future I’ll see things differently,” he said.
Video: Cheers and celebrations during kids citizenship ceremony.