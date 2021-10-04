Watch Now: '... the fun one; he kept everyone laughing': Owasso police officer who died of COVID remembered

“I understand how difficult it is to see an officer as capable as Howard to succumb to COVID,” Yancey said. “I don’t think there’s much that could have prepared the department to lose two full-time officers and a former reserve in 30 days; that’s unbelievable.”

Yancey, who returned to his roots at Owasso PD in May following an eight-year stint working as the city manager in Skiatook, presides over 60 officers who have rallied together amid the pandemic to honor the three fallen badges in blue.

“I’ve seen the unmatched character of the officers and staff … in support of this family and support of this department that would make any chief proud,” Yancey said. “Howard would want us to unconditionally carry on the mission of the department of this great city.”

Smith’s ability to enliven the spirits of those around him came full circle Monday when his sister cast an amusing vision of her older sibling still at the ready in the afterlife with pepper balls and firecrackers in hand.