Watch Now: THD's Bruce Dart describes two key COVID-19 metric thresholds that would raise concerns if crossed as mask mandate sunsets

The lowest weekly case count since June was reported Wednesday, with 276 in Tulsa County.

“I think the case numbers are trending the right way,” Dart said.

Dart said THD also would become concerned if the positivity rate tops 10% again, noting that it was well above 20% during some of the worst stretches of the pandemic.

Oklahoma’s positivity rate has remained below 5% since mid-March except for a week in early April that hit 7.2%, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

“Our positivity rate continues to be low, which is phenomenal,” Dart said.

THD also is testing sewage outflow for viral particles. Dart said the county remains below the threshold that would indicate more widespread community transmission is returning.

He also highlighted THD’s ZIP code map, which since March has been predominantly yellow for moderate COVID-19 risk.

“The data is looking very, very good,” Dart said. “That’s why I prefaced in our opening comments. It’s looking very good, but if people get complacent and they take their foot off the gas, we’ll see those numbers turn back up.