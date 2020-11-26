Watch Now: Thanksgiving meal sees fewer mouths to feed, but many hands offering help at Center for Hope

Still, Goset said there's no way to fill the shoes of the previous volunteers, some of whom wore the red aprons when she was there 15 years ago.

"How can you replace them? You can't," she said. "It means a lot to be here and be able to help people."

Many of those grabbing a meal were walk-ins, but some, like Clifford Dobbs and Sara Webber, were already in the Center for Hope. Despite all that's gone down hill in 2020, the two said they're thankful a helping hand was still there.

"It's gratitude, graciousness for charity and the natural goodness," Dobbs said. "It shows there's still light in the heart of this community. … As long as you're committed to the cause, you'll find a way, and that's goodness. Goodness provides goodness for all."

Despite all efforts to make the meal feel normal, the normally full dining room had empty chairs. Masked volunteers took care to wipe down chairs, tables and handrails after each guest left, with others offering donated winter-weather clothing on the way out.

By 2 p.m., the volunteers had served 309 meals, far fewer than the nearly 1,000 typically served in years past. But Goset said she and other volunteers were happy to step up and help, even when so much else had fallen apart in 2020.