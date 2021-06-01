Watch now: Sunrise vigil marks whistle signaling invasion of Greenwood on this day 100 years ago

About a dozen people gathered in the mist at OSU-Tulsa early Tuesday morning to try to place themselves in the shoes of those who fell victim to the violence of a white mob on the same ground 100 years ago.
Organizers were grateful for every attendee who showed and wholly unapologetic for the start time, which signified when Tulsa Race Massacre witnesses recounted hearing a trainlike whistle pierce the early-morning air, marking the beginning of a full invasion of Black neighborhoods in the Greenwood District.
"It was a really early morning for them, too," said Jamie Edford, one of the event's organizers and an OSU-Tulsa staff member. “(The whistle) seemed to be a signal that something organized and sinister and really intentional was going to happen."
There was something "hauntingly ironic" about hearing present-day whistles from the trainyard at 5 a.m., said Quraysh Ali Lansana, director of the campus' Center for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and it only served to build more empathy for the massacre victims.
Massacre survivors reported hearing the whistle that morning at 5:08 a.m., and many historians believe it came from a mill. Regardless of its exact source or intention, the violence that followed was undeniable.
Attendees at the commemoration event gathered at the Ellis Walker Woods memorial on the campus, near 710 N. Greenwood Ave., and held candles as Lansana spoke and shared a poem; other speakers read accounts of survivors.
Many, like Lansana, have studied the historical accounts of the massacre, he said, but "this 100th observation is about people really feeling what happened."
"Feeling it," he emphasized. "Feeling it in the context of what has happened in the last eight to 10 years of this country in terms of race relations — feeling it since last summer, in the context of where we are as a nation.
"If you don’t feel something this weekend, then you’re numb and probably unwilling to grow.”
Caesar Latimer, a descendant of massacre survivors, offered a resounding rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to close the formal portion of the ceremony.
"Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us; Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us," he sang. "Facing the rising sun of our new day begun; Let us march on till victory is won."
Related coverage
'Something that needs to continue': 100 Black Men combine health and fitness with commemoration of Tulsa Race Massacre
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, other faith, political leaders, help dedicate Prayer Wall for Racial Healing at Vernon AME Church
A New York professor and Tulsa DA helped clear records of Black men accused of wrongdoing in Race Massacre