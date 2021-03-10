Watch Now: Street linking 2 BA commercial areas reopens after 2019 closure

"We're very confident that we've addressed the concerns that were out there," Schwab said of the new build, adding that he doesn't expect to run into the same problem again.

The reconstruction cost the city about $1.98 million, according to a news release, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency could foot about $1.48 million of the bill thanks to city Emergency Manager Jamie Ott's and Construction Division Manager Timothy Robins' pursuit of reimbursement for infrastructure damage related to the unprecedented weather event.

Tulsa and much of northeast Oklahoma had historic flooding in 2019, with May being the second wettest on record for the state.

The reimbursement is pending approval from Congress, but Schwab described the deal as "almost certain." The city is continuing to work with the state of Oklahoma for another partial reimbursement of 12.5% of the project costs, city officials said.