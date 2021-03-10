Watch Now: Street linking 2 BA commercial areas reopens after 2019 closure

A Broken Arrow street that has been closed for nearly two years after the torrential rains of spring 2019 reopened on Wednesday, the city announced.
Barricades along Hillside Drive between East 61st Street South and South Lynn Lane Road — perhaps more recognizable as the road between Hobby Lobby and Los Cabos and Charleston’s restaurants — have been in place since May 2019 after it became apparent the road's retaining wall along a hillside was in need of demolition and replacement.
The road, which opened in 2014 to connect two commercial areas just north of the Broken Arrow Expressway, originally included a type of wall which Assistant City Manager of Operations Kenny Schwab described as "a good construction method," but it soon proved unstable in heavy rain events.
Groundwater built up hydrostatic pressure behind the wall and pushed it forward, Schwab said, first in December 2015, when the city received 7 inches of rain in two days, and then again in the rains and flooding of 2019, when it moved even farther and damaged the road.
It was then that the city determined the wall presented a hazard to public safety.
The road, which connected a shopping corridor more than a mile long, would be a relatively inexpensive and easy fix. The wall, however, had to be scrapped, Schwab said, and the city opted for a "beefier" rebuild with a different design.
"We're very confident that we've addressed the concerns that were out there," Schwab said of the new build, adding that he doesn't expect to run into the same problem again.
The reconstruction cost the city about $1.98 million, according to a news release, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency could foot about $1.48 million of the bill thanks to city Emergency Manager Jamie Ott's and Construction Division Manager Timothy Robins' pursuit of reimbursement for infrastructure damage related to the unprecedented weather event.
Tulsa and much of northeast Oklahoma had historic flooding in 2019, with May being the second wettest on record for the state.
The reimbursement is pending approval from Congress, but Schwab described the deal as "almost certain." The city is continuing to work with the state of Oklahoma for another partial reimbursement of 12.5% of the project costs, city officials said.
“We are very excited to reopen Hillside Drive to traffic,” City Manager Michael Spurgeon said in a statement. “This is an important street that connects two of our largest commercial areas. I want to thank all the business owners and residents in the area that have been waiting patiently for it to reopen. It was unfortunate we had to close it, but in the interest of public safety it was the best decision at the time.”
Michael Haws, general manager of the Charleston's Restaurant along Hillside Drive, said he is "obviously thrilled" about the road's reopening.
The last year was difficult for everyone, Haws said, as the pandemic created a plethora of new challenges for the restaurant industry. On top of that, Hillside's closure for construction placed his restaurant "at the very end of a winding dead-end road."
"That was certainly not an ideal situation," Haws said, but "to have one of our challenges removed is certainly a welcome change and I am happy that the construction is finally complete."
Haws said he appreciated the communication the city exacted throughout the construction, for although the project took longer than initially expected, the city was "always readily available" to keep him posted.
Demolition and reconstruction of the retaining wall was completed in January.
Crews from the city’s Streets and Stormwater Department then moved in to repair the roadway. The frigid winter weather in February delayed their efforts about three weeks, but the street is ready in time for spring break traffic.
The road connects a shopping corridor more than a mile long, making it easy for customers to move easily along the corridor from one store to another and grab a bite to eat in between. It also connects area hotels to the area, making it easier for visitors to experience the community, Schwab said.
“Here in Oklahoma we run on sales tax," Schwab said, chuckling. "A city lives and dies by sales tax. Broken Arrow has done very well, but we want to continue to grow that.
"If you're out shopping and have a good experience, you're going to want to come back."
