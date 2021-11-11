Watch Now: Storm damage surveyed across Tulsa after possible tornado

A possible tornado path from east Tulsa to Catoosa left damage in its wake that left thousands without power early Thursday, with surveyors working to determine the extent of its destruction.

More than 7,000 PSO customers were without power at one point. As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,800 remained without power, mostly in east Tulsa.

The largest outages were reported in east Tulsa between 129th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue along 31st Street, and along Interstate 44 from west Tulsa to U.S. 169. The estimated restoration time is 1 p.m. Thursday, according to PSO.

As crews worked to restore power in the area, 31st Street was closed near 136th East Avenue early Thursday. According to workers, as many as five power poles in the area were blown down by the storm.

Joe Lovelace, a man who lives in the area, said Thursday he was watching the storm from his home when the transformers blew and the poles fell.

“The wind was blowing and the leaves — it looked like a tornado right at the front door,” he said.

Lovelace said shortly after, a car whipped off the road and pulled up to him. It was a Hispanic family seeking shelter.