Watch Now: Storm damage surveyed across Tulsa after possible tornado

A possible tornado path from east Tulsa to Catoosa left damage in its wake that left thousands without power early Thursday, with surveyors working to determine the extent of its destruction.
More than 7,000 PSO customers were without power at one point. As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,800 remained without power, mostly in east Tulsa.
The largest outages were reported in east Tulsa between 129th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue along 31st Street, and along Interstate 44 from west Tulsa to U.S. 169. The estimated restoration time is 1 p.m. Thursday, according to PSO.
As crews worked to restore power in the area, 31st Street was closed near 136th East Avenue early Thursday. According to workers, as many as five power poles in the area were blown down by the storm.
Joe Lovelace, a man who lives in the area, said Thursday he was watching the storm from his home when the transformers blew and the poles fell.
“The wind was blowing and the leaves — it looked like a tornado right at the front door,” he said.
Lovelace said shortly after, a car whipped off the road and pulled up to him. It was a Hispanic family seeking shelter.
He said the man and woman, who held a baby, used a translating app to tell him one of the poles almost fell on their vehicle. They stood inside with him for a while before determining they could head out safely.
Lovelace said the power lines fell mostly on the eastbound lanes of the road, so cars were still traveling westbound.
City crews removed 10 trees from Tulsa roadways, according to a news release.
"There have been two reports of damaged structures, with one home that sustained tree damage, and a duplex that sustained roof damage," the release states.
National Weather Service Tulsa storm reports include a grain silo that flipped on its side near 31st Street and County Line Road.
Oklahomans have seen more tornadoes in October, 31, than during the previous nine months of 2021. This year’s unusual October weather also beat the previous October tornado record of 27, set in 1998, according to the Oklahoma Climatological Study.
Rapidly changing temperatures can account for a secondary severe weather season for Oklahoma. Steve Piltz, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said in a previous interview that fall storm hazards come with the return of cold fronts moving through the region.
Though unusual, tornadoes do occur in Oklahoma in November. The state averages 1.5 per year for the month, according to records dating to 1950. The most was 12 tornadoes in November 1958.
The 10th deadliest tornado in state history also occurred on Nov. 13, 1930. That storm, rated an F4, not only occurred at an unusual time of year, but also at the rare time of 9:30 a.m.
It killed 23 people and injured 150 in the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany. About 110 homes and 700 other buildings, or about a fourth of the town, were damaged or destroyed, according to the weather service.