Watch Now: Stitt's office blames 'fringe activists' for early end to McGirt forum; Native Americans in audience say governor should have expected criticism

Hern said his office was also not part of the event organization. But he reiterated that “we need to work together to reach a solution all the tribes agree to.”

“One thing I will say is we can’t keep taking a bunch of steps forward and a bunch of steps back,” Hern said.

For his part, Kunzweiler stressed his interest in being “accessible” to the crowd and drew attention to his cellphone number — which he showed on a projector screen — at least twice. In doing so, he said he wanted to hear from anyone who had questions about how the McGirt ruling could affect them.

Though he at times struggled to be heard over the crowd, Kunzweiler attempted to show how the state court system has lost out on the opportunity to help victims of crime whose cases can no longer proceed there after not being pursued in federal or tribal courts.

But Golden said tribal and federal courts have “got to have a little bit of time to adjust” to the drastic increase in cases following the ruling.

“They’re adding more prosecutors. They’re adding more staff,” she said. She added: “For (the panel) to imply the federal government is inept to prosecute these cases, or more inept than they are, is … condescending to the federal government.”