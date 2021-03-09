Watch Now: State officials announce steps to help facilitate visitations at nursing homes

“This significant change will ensure the safety of residents, staff and family members and continues our ongoing efforts to adjust our state guidance based on the realities on the ground here in Oklahoma. We urge all long term care centers to follow these new guidelines.”

Visitors who complete the training will still need to follow a number of guidelines in order to safely visit their loved ones:

• If both the resident and visitor are vaccinated:

— A mask is required and proof of vaccination completion must be provided for both to have non-supervised contact.

• If either the resident or visitor is not vaccinated:

— A mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or onsite test may be required for both to have non-supervised contact.

• If neither the resident nor visitor are vaccinated:

— A mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or onsite test may be required for both to have a supervised, no-contact visit.

Facilities must also continue to follow other procedures to prevent infection from COVID-19, such as requiring masks for all visitors.