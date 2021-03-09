Watch Now: State officials announce steps to help facilitate visitations at nursing homes

State officials on Tuesday announced new steps to help enable people to visit loved ones in some nursing homes, which have been on in-person visit restrictions since the pandemic began.
The updated guidelines state that long-term care and assisted living centers could allow each resident to designate one or more "essential caregivers," who may make in-person visits.
However, in some cases, state guidelines may contradict with federal guidelines. When that happens, nursing homes are required to follow federal guidelines, officials said.
Relatives are encouraged to contact specific facilities to see which regulations apply before trying to make in-person visits.
For many facilities, visitors will be required complete a brief state training to become "essential caregivers," which will be made available online and should not take more than 15 minutes to complete, officials said during a news conference Tuesday from an Oklahoma City assisted-living facility.
The training should be made available online in about a week, officials said. Details were not immediately outlined.
"All long term care centers are encouraged to follow this new guidance," the state Health Department said in a news release.
“This new guidance is life-altering for Oklahomans living in long-term care centers and their family members who have been separated for so long,” said Deputy Commissioner of Health Innovation Travis Kirkpatrick.
“This significant change will ensure the safety of residents, staff and family members and continues our ongoing efforts to adjust our state guidance based on the realities on the ground here in Oklahoma. We urge all long term care centers to follow these new guidelines.”
Visitors who complete the training will still need to follow a number of guidelines in order to safely visit their loved ones:
• If both the resident and visitor are vaccinated:
— A mask is required and proof of vaccination completion must be provided for both to have non-supervised contact.
• If either the resident or visitor is not vaccinated:
— A mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or onsite test may be required for both to have non-supervised contact.
• If neither the resident nor visitor are vaccinated:
— A mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or onsite test may be required for both to have a supervised, no-contact visit.
Facilities must also continue to follow other procedures to prevent infection from COVID-19, such as requiring masks for all visitors.
In addition to this new state guidance, OSDH is also providing long-term care facilities with the necessary PPE to keep both residents and visitors safe and access to rapid COVID-19 tests to give a holistic approach to prevention, officials said.