Watch Now: State officials announce steps for visitations at nursing homes

Visitors who complete the training will still need to follow a number of guidelines in order to safely visit their loved ones:

• If both the resident and visitor are vaccinated:

— A mask is required and proof of vaccination completion must be provided for both to have non-supervised contact.

• If either the resident or visitor is not vaccinated:

— A mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or onsite test may be required for both to have non-supervised contact.

• If neither the resident nor visitor are vaccinated:

— A mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or onsite test may be required for both to have a supervised, no-contact visit.

Facilities must also continue to follow other procedures to prevent infection from COVID-19, such as requiring masks for all visitors.

In addition to this new state guidance, OSDH is also providing long-term care facilities with the necessary PPE to keep both residents and visitors safe and access to rapid COVID-19 tests to give a holistic approach to prevention, officials said.