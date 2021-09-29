Watch now: State is past COVID delta surge but still has work to do vaccinating more Oklahomans

If another variant doesn't usurp delta as the dominant variant, COVID-19 cases should continue to drop the next couple of months, Dr. Dale Bratzler said Wednesday during his weekly press briefing.
Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said he thinks the state is now beyond the delta surge. He noted case counts and hospitalizations are still declining, though hospitalizations are lessening slower than cases.
Every county in Oklahoma remains in the CDC's range for high levels of transmission, but Bratzler said he thinks some in the near future will drop into the moderate zone. He expects cumulative vaccination rates to continue creeping upward and not yet plateau.
"COVID is not going to go away; it likely will become what we call an endemic disease," Bratzler said. "There will be cases of it. As I tell my students, anytime they see a patient with viral pneumonia, COVID will have to be in their differential diagnosis.
"So I think patients and their families are going to continue to experience COVID going forward, and sadly that's often what it takes to stimulate family members and others to go get vaccinated."
The seven-day average of daily COVID deaths reported Wednesday was 32.1, a drop of 34% from the delta surge peak a week ago of 48.7.
COVID hospitalizations were at 1,045 for a three-day average, a decrease of 35% from 1,607 reported Aug. 26.
The seven-day average of new cases was 1,584, a decline of 44% from 2,806 reported Aug. 30.
For the first time since July 21, the Tulsa Health Department's ZIP code map had no dark red for "extreme severe" risk of COVID-19 spread.
There were 10 ZIP codes in red for severe risk, 29 in orange for high risk, and three in yellow for moderate risk.
In a prepared statement Monday, State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said he is hopeful Oklahoma will continue to see positive progress as the third-dose of COVID vaccine for eligible populations rolls out.
However, Frye said, there is still work to protect communities from widespread transmission and the emergence of new variants: vaccination.
The state's weekly epidemiology report Wednesday showed 67.0% — or 2,229,258 — Oklahomans who are at least 12 years of age have at least one dose of vaccine. The U.S. is at 75.3%.
Of those, 1,874,016 — or 56.4% — are fully vaccinated, which also is less than the U.S. at 64.8%.
"If you are eligible and have yet to get vaccinated, please do that as soon as possible," Frye wrote. "Our vaccines are safe and effective and have shown to hold strong against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
"Over the past 30 days, 91% of hospitalizations have occurred in people who are unvaccinated. The best way to protect yourself, your family and your community is to get vaccinated."
All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection against the delta variant, but health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions to reduce the possibility of transmission. The CDC recommends that all people regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
Oklahoma doctors have urged residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated to prioritize talking with their primary care physicians about their specific reasons for hesitancy. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and become infected most often have less severe illness.
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
By the numbers
The data below are cumulative as of Wednesday:
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 102,751
Deaths: 1,440
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 611,885
Deaths (CDC): 10,208
Breakthrough cases (deaths): 10,447 (129)
Vaccine doses administered: 4,120,769
United States
Cases: 43,227,604
Deaths: 692,969
Vaccine doses administered: 391,152,574
World
Cases: 233,065,148
Deaths: 4,770,501
Vaccine doses administered: 6,197,638,046
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University