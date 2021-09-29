Watch now: State is past COVID delta surge but still has work to do vaccinating more Oklahomans

If another variant doesn't usurp delta as the dominant variant, COVID-19 cases should continue to drop the next couple of months, Dr. Dale Bratzler said Wednesday during his weekly press briefing.

Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said he thinks the state is now beyond the delta surge. He noted case counts and hospitalizations are still declining, though hospitalizations are lessening slower than cases.

Every county in Oklahoma remains in the CDC's range for high levels of transmission, but Bratzler said he thinks some in the near future will drop into the moderate zone. He expects cumulative vaccination rates to continue creeping upward and not yet plateau.

"COVID is not going to go away; it likely will become what we call an endemic disease," Bratzler said. "There will be cases of it. As I tell my students, anytime they see a patient with viral pneumonia, COVID will have to be in their differential diagnosis.

"So I think patients and their families are going to continue to experience COVID going forward, and sadly that's often what it takes to stimulate family members and others to go get vaccinated."

The seven-day average of daily COVID deaths reported Wednesday was 32.1, a drop of 34% from the delta surge peak a week ago of 48.7.