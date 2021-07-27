Watch Now: State health officials call for emergency order amid COVID-19 surge, react to CDC mask guidance

"But we are absolutely saddened and disappointed that we cannot as a country and a people and human beings do better to take care of ourselves and our neighbors," Clarke said.

Despite high hopes before such a preventive treatment existed, COVID-19 vaccination rates never met a threshold in which herd immunity was viable. The virus continues to spread mostly unchecked as many stringent precautions have been relaxed, giving each transmission, each viral replication, a chance to mutate into a variant more dangerous than the last.

Health officials believe that the delta variant, which seems to spread more easily and sicken patients more quickly than the original strain, is behind the latest wave of cases beginning to cripple hospitals in high-transmission areas.

“Even during the darkest days of our peak, in December of the pandemic, we did not have the number of positives being admitted to the ICU that we do now,” said Dr. David Kendrick, founder and CEO of MyHealth Access Network and chair of the Department of Medical Informatics at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine. He noted that there has also been a shift to younger unvaccinated COVID patients needing ICU beds.