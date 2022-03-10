Watch Now: State Board of Education intervenes in new academic standards-setting for health, physical education

Gubernatorial appointees on the Oklahoma State Board of Education took an unprecedented action on Thursday and intervened in the state's process of having professional educators and subject matter experts create academic standards for public schools.

In this instance, proposed new health education and physical education standards required by the recent passage of two new state laws were on the table.

Rather than approve or disapprove the proposed standards, four board members voted to keep in place existing health and P.E. standards and add only the expert committee’s “proposed objectives dealing with mental health.”

After the meeting, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said: “Frankly, when people ask why teachers are demoralized, it is because of disrespect, and this is an example of that. This leaves us with a giant mess.”

The four members who voted for the move were Brian Bobek, newly appointed and seated board member Sarah Lepak, Jennifer Monies and Trent Smith.

Two other board members, Estela Hernandez and Carlisha Williams Bradley, were absent.

Hofmeister, who serves as chair of the board, elected not to cast a vote at all after saying she thought the board was mistaken about the practical implications of its actions.

Hofmeister had cautioned the board that in effect, they would be voting to keep in place “old, vague, out-of-date” academic standards for health and P.E. rather than adopting a new, comprehensive set of academic standards in keeping with changes in state law intended to improve the overall health of Oklahoma’s children.

She also said teachers would not be able to be adequately prepared.

“I’m sure the Legislature will have some questions, too,” Hofmeister said, referring to the Legislature’s upcoming final review process for the academic standards.

Bobek, who made the motion that passed, said he felt the board had inadequate time to consider the proposal, but Hofmeister responded by saying the vote had already been delayed once and that the new academic standards are required to be sent to the Legislature with adequate time remaining for its final review.

Bobek said he believed the board’s action would comply with the changes in state law and that the board would have adequate time to revisit the issue if necessary before the 2023-24 academic year, when the new standards must be taught.

At issue are updates to academic standards required by two new laws from the last legislative session, which were both signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The first, House Bill 1568 or “Maria’s Law,” was authored by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, and Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, to help Oklahoma students better understand mental health issues and how they can affect their overall well-being.

It directed the state education board, in consultation with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, to revise the Oklahoma Academic Standards for health and P.E. so that students could be educated about mental health and be encouraged to seek treatment when necessary.

It also allows school districts to enter into agreements with nonprofits or other community partners to assist in providing mental health education if necessary.

The second law at issue is the Health Education Act, authored by Haste and Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, requiring health education on the importance of proper nutrition and exercise, mental health and wellness, substance abuse awareness, coping skills for understanding and managing trauma, establishing and maintaining positive relationships, and responsible decision-making.

Oklahoma is one of only two or three states without a mandate for health education in its public schools.

Contacted by the Tulsa World on Thursday, Haste said he had “no idea” there were any questions or concerns about the academic standards updates related to his sponsored legislation.

“Whether anyone agrees or disagrees with a decision, the important thing is there are checks and balances. The Legislature has our job. The Department of Education has its job. Our bill was specifically to update the standards,” Haste said.

“With anything that comes over that we’re involved in, we review it. When it’s our turn to look at, we will look at it and do our appropriate due diligence on it.”

At the same Thursday meeting, the State Board of Education approved new academic standards for math and world languages proposed by professional educators and subject matter experts, without objection.

Hofmeister didn’t cast votes in those two instances, either.

Asked after the meeting why she hadn’t voted, Hofmeister said the board’s contract attorney, Travis Jett, had made her aware late Wednesday that the board intended to go its own way on academic standards, and she simply didn’t want to be a party to it.

“It is always the discretion of the chair to participate or not. My predecessor used that (discretion) from time to time, and Gov. Stitt at CLO (Commissioners of the Land Office) meetings has had his name not called (for select votes) through prior arrangement,” Hofmeister said.

“I was told there were going to be some potential changes, and while not wanting to create disharmony on the board by voting no on what they were trying to do, I was not willing to undermine those teachers and experts on the standards committees.”

