Watch Now: Son of fallen Navy pilot recruits fellow Gold Star families for video tribute project

From the first time he sat down in the cockpit beside his dad, one thing was obvious to David Rule.
It hadn’t been designed with 5-year-olds in mind.
“I could hardly see out. I’d almost have to stand up in the seat,” he said, chuckling as he recalled flights in his father’s Howard DGA aircraft.
“I remember that distinctly.”
But even more distinct in his mind, Rule added, was how much the experience meant to his dad, who more than anything enjoyed getting to share piloting with him.
“He’d let me fly it, even at that age,” he said.
Rule, who later served in the Air Force, has always treasured those memories of his late father, Navy pilot Arthur Rule.
They are some of the few he has of his father, who died in a crash when Rule was 6.
Recently, thinking of his and all the other families who’ve lost loved ones in military service, Rule was inspired to do something to help affirm those memories.
In time for last week’s annual Gold Star Families Remembrance Week, which concludes this Sunday with Gold Star Mother’s Day, Rule recruited several other survivors for a special video tribute.
In it, family members of fallen troops each hold a photo of their late loved one while singing or reciting one line from the National Anthem.
Rule, who teamed up with Tulsa filmmaker Lee Boccacci on the project, got the idea from a Bank of America ad that aired during the 2019 Ken Burns “Country Music” docuseries.
“They each used a banjo and sang part of a song, then they threw the banjo in the air and it went to somebody else and they’d play,” he said. “And I said, ‘Boy, that’d be nice if we could just take Gold Star families and hold our hero’s picture and pass it all over the country.’”
Leading off the Gold Star video is Ariel White, appearing on behalf of the family of Tech. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts of Owasso, who was killed in Iraq in March.
White, a fellow member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, was wounded in the same attack.
Rule also appears in the video, along with his brother, Tim, and sister, Pam — paying tribute to their late father.
Arthur Rule, a lieutenant junior grade, was killed during a stateside mission in 1953. He and two fellow pilots died when their aircraft crashed in the mountains of Pennsylvania.
Both David Rule and his brother are Air Force veterans. David was a jet engine mechanic, while Tim was a forward air controller in Vietnam.
Like the other participants, they each videoed their parts on smartphones.
The video also includes messages from Rep. Kevin Hern and Sen. James Lankford.
Rule hopes to make the tribute something he does every year, as he also raises money to place a Gold Star memorial in Tulsa.
For 2021, “I’m gonna find six or seven more families and have them do a part,” he said.
“Last year and the year before nothing was ever mentioned about Gold Star Family Remembrance Week. And I said that’s not going to happen this year.”
“Hopefully we will keep this going.”
