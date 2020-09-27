Watch Now: Son of fallen Navy pilot recruits fellow Gold Star families for video tribute project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the first time he sat down in the cockpit beside his dad, one thing was obvious to David Rule.

It hadn’t been designed with 5-year-olds in mind.

“I could hardly see out. I’d almost have to stand up in the seat,” he said, chuckling as he recalled flights in his father’s Howard DGA aircraft.

“I remember that distinctly.”

But even more distinct in his mind, Rule added, was how much the experience meant to his dad, who more than anything enjoyed getting to share piloting with him.

“He’d let me fly it, even at that age,” he said.

Rule, who later served in the Air Force, has always treasured those memories of his late father, Navy pilot Arthur Rule.

They are some of the few he has of his father, who died in a crash when Rule was 6.

Recently, thinking of his and all the other families who’ve lost loved ones in military service, Rule was inspired to do something to help affirm those memories.

In time for last week’s annual Gold Star Families Remembrance Week, which concludes this Sunday with Gold Star Mother’s Day, Rule recruited several other survivors for a special video tribute.