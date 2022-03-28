Watch Now: Search continues in north Tulsa County after remains ID'd as one of 3 missing people

Sheriff's deputies’ search for two of three people reported missing last fall continued Monday in Tulsa County.

Investigators are seeking Dwayne Selby and his mother, 80-year-old Glenda Parton of Pryor.

Selby, 59, was last seen with his friend Jack Grimes after they told family they were going to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hunters found remains later identified as Grimes in November, about a week after a Silver Alert was issued for the 76-year-old.

Selby’s mother, known as “Cookie,” became the subject of another Silver Alert after she disappeared while looking for her son, deputies said.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said then that deputies would continue to search where Grimes' remains were found "for we cannot rule out the possibility that Glenda and Dwayne have also met with foul play.”

The search for Selby and Parton brought Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team to the pond within Grimes’ multi-acre residence near Turley on Sunday. After that effort was unsuccessful, investigators returned Monday with two cadaver dogs. As of Monday afternoon, the effort failed to discover any remains.

Grimes, Selby and Parton owned a horse business together, TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.

Grimes' body was found less than a mile away from his home. Selby and Grimes lived at the property together, Roebuck said, which is why the search continued on those grounds.

“We’re calling in a lot of other agencies to help us,” Roebuck said. “They have a lot of assets that the sheriff’s department doesn’t have.”

Parton was last seen Oct. 25 while driving her car, which was found abandoned on the side of U.S. 75 near the 56th Street North exit the next day. The car in which Selby and Grimes were supposed to have traveled to Texas together was found early Oct. 28, abandoned deep in Mohawk Park, 5701 E. 36th St. North.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Grimes’ death a homicide.

“This is not a cold case by any stretch of the imagination,” Roebuck said. “We are still looking at a lot of evidence in this case.

“This is far from over.”

Anyone with credible information to share with detectives may do so by calling 918-596-8836 or emailing tips@tcso.org, Regalado said.

If anyone sees Parton or Selby, who are still considered missing persons, they should call 911 immediately, Regalado said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.