Watch Now: Saint Francis: Youth COVID cases climbing, likely to continue

Robertson reiterated that Saint Francis would support a mask mandate, either locally or more broadly.

“We’ve said that publicly, and I’ll say it again today,” he said. “Masking is a tool that we all have to protect ourselves and our loved ones. It’s one of many tools. The vaccine is another tool. So are good old-fashioned hand-washing and social distancing.”

Campbell said that while he’s concerned it could be a bad winter for the pandemic, he’s also optimistic that proactive families can make a difference.

“I think we have a good opportunity right here as pediatric providers and health care providers to provide education and to just talk to families,” he said.

“As long as families are talking about it and coming up with a plan that’s healthy and are being diligent for themselves, then I think we’ll be in better shape than if we just ignore what the data has been showing us.”

Campbell added that even without a mask mandate in schools, “parents can still make an informed decision, look at the data themselves and talk to pediatricians or the physicians that they trust.”

