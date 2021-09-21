Watch Now: Saint Francis pharmacist uses state data to explain why young, healthy people should get the COVID-19 vaccine

Until a high percentage of the population harbors immunity via natural infection or vaccination, a Saint Francis Health System pharmacist says COVID-19 will circulate broadly in the U.S. and have more opportunities to mutate into other variants.
David Donald, director of health system pharmacy services, on Monday encouraged Oklahomans to get vaccinated — even if young and healthy — by pointing to state data that show how effective the vaccine still is at protecting against hospitalization despite the delta variant.
There were 2,694 COVID hospital admissions of unvaccinated individuals the past 30 days, compared to 195 who were fully vaccinated — or more than 90% weren’t vaccinated. Another way to look at it, Donald said, is that COVID infections in unvaccinated people are hospitalizing them 14 times more than those who are fully vaccinated.
He said that aligns with national data that show unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die than fully vaccinated individuals.
“When I’m talking to friends or family members, a lot of them ask questions about, ‘Well if I’m younger, if I’m healthy and don’t have comorbidities — other diseases that can contribute to worse outcomes with COVID — what is the importance for me to get vaccinated?
“Well if you look at that same (data) you actually see that it’s 32 times as likely to be hospitalized if you’re under the age of 65 (and not fully vaccinated).”
That data is 1,768 unvaccinated individuals younger than age 65 who were hospitalized with COVID versus 56 inpatients who were completely vaccinated in the same age range.
Oklahoma ranks No. 36 in the U.S. for percentage of its population with at least one dose of vaccine at 55.5%, which is less than the national mark at 63.6%, according to federal data Friday.
The state ranks No. 40 for how much of its population is fully vaccinated, with 46.2% compared to the nation at 54.4%.
Donald also addressed COVID vaccination among young children during Saint Francis Health System’s weekly briefing with reporters.
He highlighted that Pfizer on Monday announced it has completed its clinical study of patients between 5 and 11 years old and will give that data to the FDA by the end of the month.
The FDA took about three weeks to make a ruling on Pfizer trial data the previous go around, he said, so look for that development to happen by mid to late October.
Donald also noted that eligible individuals can be vaccinated this fall against COVID — either first or boost doses — and influenza at the same time if desired.
“Obviously we’re always in favor of getting your annual flu shot; this year should be no different,” Donald said. “I sure hope there’s an added push for people to get their flu shot, and if that makes it easier for you to get them both at the same time then you can.”