Watch Now: Saint Francis Hospital officials urge vaccinations, masking as Tulsa County sets hospitalizations record

On the day Tulsa County broke its COVID-19 hospitalization record, Saint Francis Health System hosted a news media briefing to plead with the community to help beleaguered medical professionals by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.
In the past six weeks, Saint Francis Health System has gone from 30 COVID-19 inpatients to more than 260 — approaching its record 309 in January.
The recent three-day average of COVID hospitalizations in Tulsa County hit 483 reported Monday, topping the single-day high of 468 reported Jan. 11.
Statewide, there were 1,392 COVID hospitalizations — up 5% from Friday — as that figure has doubled about once every two weeks since late June. There were 341 patients in intensive-care units.
Dr. Ryan Parker, chief of emergency medicine at Saint Francis, said hospital emergency rooms are experts in disaster medicine, the first principle of which is containment.
"This is something that we have not done a good job of in our communities," Parker said. "This is what I would ask of all of our citizens in Tulsa and the surrounding areas to do for us: We've got to contain this virus.
"Our nurses and respiratory therapists and techs in radiology and our paramedics are tired. We've been doing this for 18 months."
Parker said Saint Francis' patients are different in this wave. They're younger.
The average age hospitalized for COVID is 56, which she said is more than 10 years younger than the winter surge. The average age requiring a ventilator is 51.
She said 90% of COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated.
The time is now to get vaccinated, Parker said. We have good data to show they are safe and effective, she said.
"It's not too late; we have lots of vaccine we would like to get to you," Parker said.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said he intends for media briefings to become a weekly event.
Robertson said that, as health care providers, they believe in informed consent. His goal is to educate Oklahomans to make the correct decisions for themselves and their families.
"We also know that if this trend is to continue, we'll continue to stress the health care system to a point where we'll have to start doing things like delaying other care that's necessary for patients so that we can make sure that we can maintain capacity for newly infected COVID patients," Robertson said.
Robertson urged Oklahomans to use the four tools available to them to protect themselves from an infection: wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated.
Saint Francis also launched a new data dashboard.
The web address saintfrancis.com/alerts has links to COVID-19 vaccine information, testing sites and its data page.
Robertson said a significant focus is trying to find more contract labor to help expand capacity. He said he has had positive communication with the state, particularly noting that discussions have taken place around staffing issues and potential ideas.
Parker said medical professionals aren't a renewable resource and will take years to replace staff lost to burnout or retirement.
"Health care, in my opinion, has always been a partnership between myself as a provider and my patients, and I think that we need that partnership within our communities as well," Parker said. "There was a beautiful letter to the editor in the Tulsa World on Monday about what we did in World War II to come together as a community and as a country.
"I would love to see that happen now. This is on all of us. These are our family members, these are our citizens that are affected by the virus."