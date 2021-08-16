Watch Now: Saint Francis Hospital officials urge vaccinations, masking as Tulsa County sets hospitalizations record

"Our nurses and respiratory therapists and techs in radiology and our paramedics are tired. We've been doing this for 18 months."

Parker said Saint Francis' patients are different in this wave. They're younger.

The average age hospitalized for COVID is 56, which she said is more than 10 years younger than the winter surge. The average age requiring a ventilator is 51.

She said 90% of COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated.

The time is now to get vaccinated, Parker said. We have good data to show they are safe and effective, she said.

"It's not too late; we have lots of vaccine we would like to get to you," Parker said.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said he intends for media briefings to become a weekly event.

Robertson said that, as health care providers, they believe in informed consent. His goal is to educate Oklahomans to make the correct decisions for themselves and their families.