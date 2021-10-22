Watch Now: Route 66 Historical Village's new train depot opens as museum, events center

The newest addition to the Route 66 Historical Village is now open to the community.
Officials held a ribbon-cutting Friday for the new Vision Tulsa Route 66 Village Train Depot, which will serve as both a museum and events center at the site, 3770 Southwest Blvd.
The $3 million project, built next to the existing Frisco locomotive, was funded by the Vision Tulsa sales tax.
"These things don't happen by accident," said Mayor G.T. Bynum, speaking to the crowd of several dozen who attended the ceremony. "They happen because there are people in this community who love Tulsa, who love Route 66, who love west Tulsa and want people who are traveling from all around the world to drive Route 66 to spend a lot of time and money in west Tulsa."
As an event site, the 5,000-square-foot facility offers meeting rooms and a full commercial kitchen.
Linda Fitzgerald, Tulsa Route 66 Commission member and president of the Route 66 village, stressed that event rentals will be key.
"This COVID has really hurt us because we haven't been able to have the fundraisers that we already had scheduled," she said. "But what we can do with the depot — this can be our community center."
She said Webster High School had already reached out about holding an upcoming dance there, and she's hopeful that it can provide space as well for future seminars and business meetings.
District 2 City Councilor Jeannie Cue echoed Fitzgerald's appeal.
Events will "help keep the village going," she said. "If you've got an event coming up for Christmas, it's available."
Fitzgerald said a quick scan of the guest book in the village's welcome center gives an idea of Route 66's universal appeal.
"Before COVID we had big tour buses that would stop and 40 people get off. It's amazing where all the people are coming from," she said, adding that many are from other countries.
"Some of them we couldn't even understand, but we ended up communicating."
Bynum added, "The thing I love about the Route 66 Village is the organic way it's happened."
He said the first time Cue brought him and other colleagues to the site was to see the Frisco train, which volunteers had managed to move across town.
"They were really just pulling this space up by their bootstraps to make it happen," the mayor said. "And they had this really exciting vision if they could just get any partnership from the city of Tulsa to help them out. Since then, it's just been one great announcement after another."
Bynum said he's thankful to everyone who had the vision and the drive to see it through.
"It made it a no-brainer for us at the city that we wanted to play a part in this," he said.
Video: New train depot opens at Route 66 Historical Village.