Watch Now: Route 66 Historical Village's new train depot opens as museum, events center

District 2 City Councilor Jeannie Cue echoed Fitzgerald's appeal.

Events will "help keep the village going," she said. "If you've got an event coming up for Christmas, it's available."

Fitzgerald said a quick scan of the guest book in the village's welcome center gives an idea of Route 66's universal appeal.

"Before COVID we had big tour buses that would stop and 40 people get off. It's amazing where all the people are coming from," she said, adding that many are from other countries.

"Some of them we couldn't even understand, but we ended up communicating."

Bynum added, "The thing I love about the Route 66 Village is the organic way it's happened."

He said the first time Cue brought him and other colleagues to the site was to see the Frisco train, which volunteers had managed to move across town.

"They were really just pulling this space up by their bootstraps to make it happen," the mayor said. "And they had this really exciting vision if they could just get any partnership from the city of Tulsa to help them out. Since then, it's just been one great announcement after another."