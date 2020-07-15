Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. &&