Watch Now: 'Renewed energy': As pandemic eases, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma has some catching up to do

His original wish, submitted more than a year ago, was to go snorkeling along the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, an adventure that would have taken 16-year-old Conner and his entire family on a 9,300-mile flight from Oklahoma.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic made that kind of vacation difficult, if not impossible. Conner, like hundreds of other young Oklahomans facing life-threatening illnesses, had two options.

Wait. Or make another wish.

“I love listening to music, everything from country to rap,” said Conner, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

“Since I enjoy music so much,” he said, “I might as well make my own.”

His alternate wish was granted last week with a surprise limo ride that took him to SongSmith Records studio in Broken Arrow, where he got a VIP tour and left with his own personal set of professional-quality recording equipment.