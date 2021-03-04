Watch Now: 'Renewed energy': As pandemic eases, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma has some catching up to do

His original wish, submitted more than a year ago, was to go snorkeling along the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, an adventure that would have taken 16-year-old Conner and his entire family on a 9,300-mile flight from Oklahoma.
The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic made that kind of vacation difficult, if not impossible. Conner, like hundreds of other young Oklahomans facing life-threatening illnesses, had two options.
Wait. Or make another wish.
“I love listening to music, everything from country to rap,” said Conner, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.
“Since I enjoy music so much,” he said, “I might as well make my own.”
His alternate wish was granted last week with a surprise limo ride that took him to SongSmith Records studio in Broken Arrow, where he got a VIP tour and left with his own personal set of professional-quality recording equipment.
Before the pandemic hit the state last March, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Oklahoma had been granting three or four wishes a week, basically one every other day. But 80% of wishes involve long-distance travel, which made it impossible to keep pace last year.
The pandemic, however, didn’t reduce the number of kids facing serious diagnoses.
“Every year, 350 to 400 Oklahoma families get that phone call that nobody wants,” said Bradley Barghols, the Oklahoma organization’s president and CEO. “That hasn’t slowed down at all.”
Make-a-Wish found alternatives for some kids. A cabin at Grand Lake took the place of a beach in Florida. Celebrities agreed to meet on Zoom instead of in-person. Or, like Conner, the wish-makers came up with entirely different ideas.
But hundreds decided to wait, even while the foundation continued to receive new wishes, creating a significant backlog. With the pandemic beginning to ease and travel promising to become a realistic option again, Make-a-Wish is now embarking on a fundraising push to satisfy “pent-up demand” for wishes, Barghols said.
“Wishes can give children renewed energy and strength, bring families closer together and unite communities,” Barghols said.
With or without an exotic trip, each wish will give a family memories that will last a lifetime, said Conner’s mother, Stephanie.
“It was something we would never have been able to do on our own,” she said. “And it was just an incredible experience.”
