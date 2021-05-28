Watch Now: Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments

Phil Armstrong, project director for the Centennial Commission, responded to Solomon-Simmons’ email by saying the commission supports monetary reparations for descendants.

“We, like you, believe the sponsor of that effort should primarily be the accountable parts of the government and the perpetrators of the crimes in 1921,” Armstrong wrote.

Armstrong goes on to say that private donors have expressed interest in providing a total of $300,000 for the three living survivors and $2 million in seed money for a survivors and descendants fund.

“As long as there is resolution reached around community governance and fiscal sponsorship,” Armstrong wrote.

In an email sent by Solomon-Simmons on Tuesday, the attorney said that during a phone conversation the parties had agreed that donors and the Centennial Commission would respond to each of his demands by 6 p.m. that day.

Later Tuesday, Armstrong responded by saying that “due to the extraordinary press of business” he would not be able to answer all of Solomon-Simmons questions that day and would get back to him as soon as possible.

Solomon-Simmons did not respond to a request for comment from the Tulsa World on Friday but provided comments to The Oklahoman.