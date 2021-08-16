Watch Now: Real ID and driver's license megacenter opens in Tulsa today

The Tulsa megacenter — a facility to help Oklahomans acquire Real IDs and fulfill identification needs — opens Monday in an effort to ease the strain on local tag agencies and public safety departments.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety partnered with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office and the Oklahoma Legislature to open two megacenters: one in Oklahoma City and one in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma City megacenter opened July 26 and will operate until Dec. 10. Tulsa’s will remain open until Jan. 7.

The Tulsa megacenter will operate from Suite 190 of the Kensington Business Center — at 7130 S. Lewis Ave. — from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The center operates on a walk-in basis only, so no appointments are necessary.

Sarah Stewart, the director of media operations for Oklahoma’s DPS, outlined the precursory issues that resulted in the Tulsa megacenter’s establishment.

“DPS was seeing a backlog of people trying to get in to get their licenses and IDs due to several factors, including the pandemic, budget cuts and modernization of the system to accommodate Real ID,” Stewart said.